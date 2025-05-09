BREAKING: Firing In Poonch Continues In The Morning, Jio Internet Services Closed In North Kashmir

As per reports, Jio internet services have also been closed in North Kashmir. Read on to know all the details.

Firing in Poonch, Jammu, continued in the morning on May 9 after heavy shelling and drone attacks took place on May 8. As per reports, Jio internet services have also been closed in North Kashmir.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan amid ongoing drone and missile confrontations, several districts across India experienced blackouts yesterday. In response, local administrations issued directives such as school closures and suspension of leave approvals for government officials in certain areas.