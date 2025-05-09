Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
  BREAKING: Firing In Poonch Continues In The Morning, Jio Internet Services Closed In North Kashmir

BREAKING: Firing In Poonch Continues In The Morning, Jio Internet Services Closed In North Kashmir

As per reports, Jio internet services have also been closed in North Kashmir. Read on to know all the details.

BREAKING: Firing In Poonch Continues In The Morning, Jio Internet Services Closed In North Kashmir

Operation Sindoor


Firing in Poonch, Jammu, continued in the morning on May 9 after heavy shelling and drone attacks took place on May 8. As per reports, Jio internet services have also been closed in North Kashmir.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan amid ongoing drone and missile confrontations, several districts across India experienced blackouts yesterday. In response, local administrations issued directives such as school closures and suspension of leave approvals for government officials in certain areas.

Omar Abdullah Visits Jamm

Omar Abdullah Visits Jammu After Failed Drone Attack, Jammu on Alert
Operation Sindoor

BREAKING: Firing In Poonch Continues In The Morning, Jio Internet Services Closed In North Kashmir
Swarm drones were reporte

What Are Swarm Drones? India Successfully Thwarts 50 Swarm Drones After Infiltration Attempts Made By...
Asim Munir

Who Is Asim Munir? Pakistan’s Army Chief Raised Eyebrows With ‘Jugular Vein’ Comment Days Before...
Foreign Secretary Vikram

India Signals To Voice Concerns On Pakistan’s IMF Bailout Ahead Of Key Washington Meeting
A video showing a large e

Viral Video Claiming Attack on Gujarat’s Hazira Port is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check
