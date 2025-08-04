Home > India > Breaking: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren No More, Dies At Ganga Ram Hospital

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has passed away at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the age of 81.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren has passed away at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the age of 81. In this hospital, he had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. His son and current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is currently in Delhi and informed about his father’s demise on X. The former Jharkhand CM was declared dead on August 4, 2025 at 8:56 AM. The former Jharkhand CM and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was on ventilator support and in critical condition. He was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related ailment according to a PTI report. 

More about Shibu Soren 

According to Britannica, Mr Soren was the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and was also the co-founder of the party. He had served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for three terms, i.e.- 2005, 2008-09 and 2009-10). Shibu Soren was born in a small village in what is now the central Jharkhand state. He and his family were members of the Santhal ethnic group in eastern India. He and others formed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) movement 1973. The main objective of this movement was to create a separate Jharkhand state out of the eastern and southern portions of the existing Bihar state. That goal was achieved in 2000. 

Expansion of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 

As per Britannica, Mr Soren successfully expanded the political base of the JMM by receiving the support of industrial and mine workers and of the region’s minority communities. He became the president of the JMM in 1987. He was active politically at both the national and state levels and first ran for office as an independent in the 1977 elections to the Lok Sabha. He was successful in the 1980 Lok Sabha polling and won the re-election in 1989, 1991, 1996 and 2004. 

