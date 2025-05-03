Goa's government just pulled the plug on all official celebrations for three days after a deadly stampede at a temple festival in North Goa. No music, no dancing, no government-backed events - the state's in mourning after this heartbreaking incident.

The boss at the General Administration Department, Shreyas D’Silva, put out the word: “Because of the awful stampede at the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra in Shirgao, we’re cancelling all government parties and events for three days to respect the victims and their families.”

What’s Cancelled?

Any festival or celebration with government money or support

Basically anything where taxpayers’ money would be paying for fun

But Here’s What’s NOT Cancelled

Your cousin’s birthday party? Still on.

Beach shacks serving drinks? Business as usual.

This only affects stuff the government was organizing or paying for.

Why They’re Doing This

The government wants to:

Show they actually care about the victims Give people time to process what happened Maybe avoid another disaster (crowd control isn’t Goa’s strong suit)

About That Stampede

It went down at the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra – one of those massive temple festivals where half of Goa shows up. These things always get packed tighter than a Mumbai local train, and sadly, we’ve seen this movie before at religious events across India.

What Happens Now?

Some poor bureaucrats will write reports about what went wrong

They’ll promise “better crowd management” (heard that before)

Everyone will argue about who’s to blame

In three days, life goes back to normal