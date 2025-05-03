Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Breaking: Goa Government Cancels All Functions Supported By It For The Next Three Days

Breaking: Goa Government Cancels All Functions Supported By It For The Next Three Days

Goa's government just pulled the plug on all official celebrations for three days after a deadly stampede at a temple festival in North Goa. No music, no dancing, no government-backed events - the state's in mourning after this heartbreaking incident.

Breaking: Goa Government Cancels All Functions Supported By It For The Next Three Days


Goa’s government just pulled the plug on all official celebrations for three days after a deadly stampede at a temple festival in North Goa. No music, no dancing, no government-backed events – the state’s in mourning after this heartbreaking incident.

The boss at the General Administration Department, Shreyas D’Silva, put out the word: “Because of the awful stampede at the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra in Shirgao, we’re cancelling all government parties and events for three days to respect the victims and their families.”

What’s Cancelled?

  • Any festival or celebration with government money or support

  • All official department events

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Basically anything where taxpayers’ money would be paying for fun

But Here’s What’s NOT Cancelled

Your cousin’s birthday party? Still on.
Beach shacks serving drinks? Business as usual.
This only affects stuff the government was organizing or paying for.

Why They’re Doing This

The government wants to:

  1. Show they actually care about the victims

  2. Give people time to process what happened

  3. Maybe avoid another disaster (crowd control isn’t Goa’s strong suit)

About That Stampede

It went down at the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra – one of those massive temple festivals where half of Goa shows up. These things always get packed tighter than a Mumbai local train, and sadly, we’ve seen this movie before at religious events across India.

What Happens Now?

  • Some poor bureaucrats will write reports about what went wrong

  • They’ll promise “better crowd management” (heard that before)

  • Everyone will argue about who’s to blame

  • In three days, life goes back to normal

ALSO READ: Trump’s NSA Mike Waltz to Exit US Administration After Signal Chat Controversy

Filed under

Goa Government temple stampede

newsx

India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action
newsx

Breaking: Goa Government Cancels All Functions Supported By It For The Next Three Days
newsx

Viral Video | Young Couple Beaten In Public by Man’s Parents In Kanpur Over Relationship...
Pak’s Defense Minister,

‘If India Builds A Dam, We Will Attack’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Fresh...
Australians headed to vot

‘Neither Party Is Doing Enough’: Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls
newsx

Pakistan’s Missile Alerts And Test After Pahalgam Attack Raise India’s Security Concerns And Regional Tension
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action

India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action

Viral Video | Young Couple Beaten In Public by Man’s Parents In Kanpur Over Relationship Dispute

Viral Video | Young Couple Beaten In Public by Man’s Parents In Kanpur Over Relationship...

‘If India Builds A Dam, We Will Attack’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Fresh Warning

‘If India Builds A Dam, We Will Attack’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Fresh...

‘Neither Party Is Doing Enough’: Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls

‘Neither Party Is Doing Enough’: Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls

Pakistan’s Missile Alerts And Test After Pahalgam Attack Raise India’s Security Concerns And Regional Tension

Pakistan’s Missile Alerts And Test After Pahalgam Attack Raise India’s Security Concerns And Regional Tension

Entertainment

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After