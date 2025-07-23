Home > India > Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent). Two terrorists have been arrested from Gujarat, one from Delhi and one from Noida.

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 23, 2025 16:25:00 IST

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials said on Wednesday.

Two terrorists have been arrested from Gujarat, one from Delhi and one from Noida.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added. Further details are awaited. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Key Highlights: Sports Governance Bill, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill Introduced And Other Big News

Tags: AQISGujarat ATSTerrorists

RELATED News

Renault Triber Facelift Launched Today: What’s New After 5 Years gap?
‘Cash-At-Home’ Twist: CJI Steps Aside From Justice Varma’s Plea, Bench To Be Formed
Monsoon Session: Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money
Mumbai Landslide In Bhandup: Houses Collapse After 100 mm Rainfall; City On Orange Alert
Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi Questions Donald Trump’s ‘Ceasefire’ Claims Between India And Pakistan

More News

Pride & Prejudice (2005) All Set To Make A Grand Return To Indian Theatres- Check Re-Release Date Here!
UFL Shakes Up the Map: Michigan Panthers Among Four Teams Relocating
IGNOU June 2025 TEE Results Expected Soon
Global OTT Awards 2025: Who Will Win Best Actor & Actress As List of Nominees Gets Revealed
Tottenham Plot Ambitious Swoop for Rodrygo
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve to Marry Harry Charles in ‘Fairytale’ Wedding – Here’s What to Expect
Power Dressing or Quiet Luxury? Kangana Ranaut’s Elegant Bag at Parliament Gets Everyone Talking
Can These 5 Simple Lifestyle Changes Help You Manage GERD Naturally? Check How
Controversial Archives? Old Footages Show Epstein Attended Donald Trump’s Wedding
Tyrann Mathieu Announces Surprise Retirement Ahead Of Saints Camps
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS
Breaking: Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?