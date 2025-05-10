Breaking: Indian Armed Forces To Brief On Strikes Targeting 3 Pakistani Airbases

India is set to address the media at 5:45 AM from South Block, detailing its retaliatory strikes on three Pakistani Air Force bases. The briefing follows rising cross-border tensions and comes amid reports of damage to key military installations in Pakistan.

The Indian Armed Forces will hold a press conference at 5:45 AM today at South Block to provide details of India’s retaliatory military action against Pakistan. As per reports, the briefing will cover the strikes carried out on three Pakistani Air Force (PAF) bases in response to recent provocations. The press conference comes amid heightened military activity and rising tensions between the two nations.

This is a developing story.

