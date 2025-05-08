Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has ordered all airlines and airports across India to step up security measures. According to sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, all passengers will now go through a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) at airports.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has ordered all airlines and airports across India to step up security measures. According to sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, all passengers will now go through a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) at airports. Entry for visitors into terminal buildings has been banned, and Air Marshals will be deployed as needed.

Meanwhile, three major military locations in India — Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur — were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. Indian authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or losses from the attacks.

The threat was swiftly neutralized in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP), officials said.

More details awaited.

