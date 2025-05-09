Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Breaking | Punjab: 3 Injured in Pakistani Drone Attack Near Ferozepur; Police

Three members of a family were injured in a suspected Pakistani drone attack in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, prompting heightened security along the border. The army has reportedly neutralised most of the drones involved, officials said.

White House says Trump wants India-Pakistan de-escalation; Senator Rubio in touch with both nations amid rising tensions.


Three members of a family sustained burn injuries in a suspected Pakistani drone attack in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu confirmed the incident, stating, “We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army.” Security forces remain on high alert in the border region.

This is a developing story…

