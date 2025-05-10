Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors

Sirens blared across Amritsar in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a late-night emergency advisory from local authorities. The Deputy Commissioner urged residents to stay indoors, turn off lights, and avoid windows as a precautionary measure.

In a message issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar at 4:39 AM, citizens were advised to switch off lights, stay away from windows, and avoid venturing out onto roads, balconies, or terraces.

“By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don’t panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities,” the advisory read.

Dear all, By way of abundant caution please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities. For… — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) May 10, 2025

The DC’s office emphasized that the instructions were precautionary in nature and assured the public that updates would follow once normalcy is restored.

For any clarifications or emergencies, residents can contact the following control room numbers:

Civil Control Room: 0183-2226262, 79738-67446

Police Control Room (City): 97811-30666

Police Control Room (Rural): 97800-03387

In a follow-up message, the DC’s office provided a further update:

“We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don’t move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don’t panic.” Amritsar, Punjab | “We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don’t move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal.… — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

This is a developing story.

