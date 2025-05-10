Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors

Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors

Sirens blared across Amritsar in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a late-night emergency advisory from local authorities. The Deputy Commissioner urged residents to stay indoors, turn off lights, and avoid windows as a precautionary measure.

Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors

Sirens in Amritsar trigger emergency advisory; DC urges residents to stay indoors, lights off, and avoid windows as a safety measure.


Sirens were heard across several parts of Amritsar in the early hours of Saturday, prompting local authorities to issue an urgent advisory urging residents to stay indoors and remain calm.

In a message issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar at 4:39 AM, citizens were advised to switch off lights, stay away from windows, and avoid venturing out onto roads, balconies, or terraces.

“By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don’t panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities,” the advisory read.

The DC’s office emphasized that the instructions were precautionary in nature and assured the public that updates would follow once normalcy is restored.

For any clarifications or emergencies, residents can contact the following control room numbers:

  • Civil Control Room: 0183-2226262, 79738-67446
  • Police Control Room (City): 97811-30666
  • Police Control Room (Rural): 97800-03387

In a follow-up message, the DC’s office provided a further update:

“We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don’t move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don’t panic.”

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Bangladesh’s Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Citing National Security, War Crimes

Filed under

air sirens Amritsar

In a fast-developing situ

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut
It was just after 9 a.m.

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture
newsx

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts
newsx

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter
newsx

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai
Sirens in Amritsar trigge

Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Entertainment

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media