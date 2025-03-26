Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
Breaking: SRTC Bus Accident Inside Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel In Srinagar; Several Injured

A Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus met with an accident inside the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) Tunnel while traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which has now surfaced.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the accident and were immediately rushed to Qazigund Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited.

More details are awaited.

