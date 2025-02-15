BREAKING: Stampede-Like Situation At New Delhi Railway Station, More Than 10 Injured

Stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station, 4 fire tenders rushed to spot: Delhi Fire Services official

A stampede-like situation reportedly unfolded at the New Delhi Railway Station after the cancellation of two trains, triggering panic among passengers. According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received reporting that around 15 people had been injured.

In response, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to manage the situation. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the commotion.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, refuted claims of a stampede. “The situation is under control. There was no stampede—it’s just a rumor. We have run two special trains in a more planned manner,” he stated.

More details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation.

(Developing story)