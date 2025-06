A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Assam on the evening of June 3, shaking Guwahati and surrounding areas at around 8:25 PM.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Assam on the evening of June 3, shaking Guwahati and surrounding areas at around 8:25 PM. Strong tremors prompted residents to rush outdoors, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(More Details Awaited)