Security forces have sounded a high alert in Jammu after four suspected armed terrorists were spotted in the Nagrota cantonment area on Friday.

Security forces have sounded a high alert in Jammu after four suspected armed terrorists were spotted in the Nagrota cantonment area on Friday.

Security forces have sounded a high alert in Jammu after four suspected armed terrorists were spotted in the Nagrota cantonment area on Friday.

Search operations are underway, and additional security personnel have been deployed to the region.

More details awaited.