A two-minute silence was observed in the Lok Sabha for paying tributes to the victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings on the 80th anniversary.

Watch: A two-minute silence was observed in the Lok Sabha to pay tribute to the victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings on the 80th anniversary (Video Courtesy: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/va28xfRWsW — IANS (@ians_india) August 6, 2025