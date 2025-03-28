Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Breast Milk-Flavored Ice Cream? Internet Says It Has Never Been More disgusted

Imagine walking into an ice cream shop, scanning the flavors, and spotting something truly unexpected—breast milk-flavored ice cream. Sounds bizarre? Well, that’s exactly what baby brand Frida is planning to introduce.

On their Instagram, Frida announced their upcoming project: a breast milk-flavored ice cream called ‘Postpartum,’ set to launch exactly nine months after the release of their new 2-in-1 manual breast pump. The internet, unsurprisingly, is having a meltdown.

Why Breast Milk Ice Cream? The Brand Has an Explanation

If your first reaction is a baffled “Why?”—Frida has an answer. In their press release, they claimed the idea is based on something they believe “everyone’s secretly wondered about.” The brand describes the ice cream as a “pitch-perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient-packed goodness we’ve all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask.”

 

They further explain that the ice cream will include some of the same nutrients as breast milk—Omega-3s for brain function, lactose for energy, vitamins like iron, calcium, B, and D, plus hydration-boosting H2O.

If you’re still skeptical, the company insists this is not a joke. A spokesperson clarified that the launch is serious and that they are expecting a “strong demand.”

The internet, however, disagrees. Strongly.

Social Media Reactions: A Hard Pass

Once the announcement hit, the backlash was immediate. Social media users didn’t hold back their opinions, with comments ranging from disbelief to outright horror.

Some reactions were blunt:

  • “I’m going to judge anyone that I see buys this. 😂”
  • “Is this necessary?”
  • “WHY?! Just why??”
  • “No one asked for this.”
  • “The world just keeps getting worse. 🤦🏻‍♀️”
  • “I think I might throw up.”

Others raised very valid questions:

  • “Does this imply that people might know what breast milk tastes like already? 😆”
  • “If it’s ‘flavored’ like breast milk…who’s the test group confirming this flavor? 😖😖🍼🍨”

Would You Try It or Are You Normal?

While some brands push the boundaries with unique flavors, Frida’s latest move has sparked more disgust than curiosity. Whether this is an attention-grabbing marketing tactic or a genuine attempt at innovation, one thing is clear—the internet is overwhelmingly against it.

So, we ask you: would you take a scoop of breast milk-flavored ice cream, or are you sticking to vanilla?

Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit

What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest

Putin Gives Green Light: Russia Won’t Interfere With Trump’s Greenland Annexation Plans

Discover How: Turn Your Photos Into Stunning Studio Ghibli-Style Art With ChatGPT For Free

