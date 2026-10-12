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Home > India News > Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD

Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the CBI FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman, ordering no coercive steps while directing the state government to cooperate with the probe.

Bhagwant Mann (Photo: ANI)
Bhagwant Mann (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 18:15 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay a CBI FIR linked to corruption allegations against Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. But the apex court ordered that no coercive steps be taken in the case. Apart from that, the SC also directed the Punjab Government to cooperate with the investigation. 

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale issued notice on the Punjab government’s petition. Punjab government has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order, which directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a criminal case. However, the Supreme Court offers interim relief against coercive action. But it also allows CBI to proceed with their investigation.

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Supreme Court Seeks Response From Punjab Government on CBI Probe

However, the court did not grant a stay of the FIR and clearly indicated that the state needs to cooperate in the investigation process. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh is representing the Punjab State Government.

Dama Seshadri Naidu, senior advocate appearing for the respondents/petitioner in the public interest litigation, stated that his client was being subjected to vindictive actions by the state government. He further stated that the property belonging to the respondent has been demolished and therefore needed protection from harassment.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Bench following the recusal of Hon’ble Justice Sheela Nagu from the Bench of Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta.

Bribery Allegations Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD and Five Others

The CBI registered the FIR on October 5, 2026, following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case names Ghuman and five other accused in connection with alleged corruption and influence-peddling.

The allegations include bribes to influence government transfers and postings, tenders, policy decisions, licensing and land-related matters. These allegations are yet to be established through the investigation and judicial proceedings.

How the Punjab and Haryana High Court Ordered a CBI Case

This case arises from the PIL initiated by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who claimed that the Punjab Police did not make any move in spite of the communication received from the ED to investigate the allegations against Ghuman.

As per the arguments before the High Court, the ED had raised some allegations in connection with Nitin Gohal, who acted as an intermediary for those seeking favours from the Punjab Government.

The favours that he provided included facilitating transfers, giving access to government secret papers, getting arms licenses and other such favours.

Punjab Government Challenges CBI Investigation

A High Court bench consisting of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor has directed the CBI to file a criminal case and also directed the Punjab Government and Punjab Police to extend assistance to conduct the investigation fairly. Now, the Punjab Government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging this order. However, in view of the fact that the FIR is in existence and coercive measures cannot be taken for the time being, the CBI investigation may go on.

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Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD
Tags: bhagwant-mannBribery AllegationsCBI FIRCBI InvestigationCorruption Casecourt newsED Probeindia newspolitical-newspunjab newsPunjab politicsRajbir Singh Ghumansupreme court

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Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD

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Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD
Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD
Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD
Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD
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