BRICS Summit 2026: 120 Trains Hit By Restrictions, 26 Cancelled, Over 25 Diverted In Delhi | Check Full List Of Trains

As Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13, extensive security arrangements have led to changes in train operations across the national capital and surrounding areas. Around 120 trains will be affected including 26 trains have been cancelled, while more than a dozen services have reportedly been diverted through alternative routes. Several other trains are expected to face operational restrictions and delays of up to 40 minutes.

Northern Railway Issues Train-Handling Plan

The Northern Railway has released a comprehensive train-handling plan for the Delhi Division to manage train movements during the summit and facilitate security arrangements. The changes are aimed at ensuring smooth operations while accommodating restrictions that may be imposed around key areas and railway routes during the high-profile international event.

List of Cancelled Trains

Date Train No. Train Name / Route Remarks 11.09.2026 64015 Palwal – Shakurbasti EMU Cancelled (Link train 64910 short-originated ex Palwal) 11.09.2026 64429 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU Cancelled (Link train 64110 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad) 11.09.2026 64433 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU Cancelled (Link train 64114 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad) 11.09.2026 64492 New Delhi – Palwal Ladies EMU Cancelled (Link train 64491 JCO also cancelled) 11.09.2026 64491 Delhi Jn. – Shamli EMU Cancelled 12.09.2026 64425 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU Cancelled 12.09.2026 64432 New Delhi – Ghaziabad EMU Cancelled 12.09.2026 64013 Palwal – Shakurbasti EMU Already cancelled due to RLDA work at Faridabad 12.09.2026 64015 Palwal – Shakurbasti EMU Already cancelled due to RLDA work at Faridabad 12.09.2026 64429 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU Cancelled (Link train 64110 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad) 12.09.2026 64433 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU Cancelled (Link train 64114 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad) 12.09.2026 64441 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU Cancelled (Link train 64410 will remain cancelled) 12.09.2026 64492 New Delhi – Palwal Ladies EMU Cancelled (Link train 64491 JCO cancelled) 12.09.2026 64410 New Delhi – Ghaziabad EMU Cancelled 12.09.2026 64443 Ghaziabad – Delhi Jn. EMU Cancelled (Link train 64108 short-originated GZB) 12.09.2026 64418 Delhi Jn. – Ghaziabad MEMU Cancelled (Link train 64151 short-terminated at GZB) 12.09.2026 64445 Ghaziabad – Delhi Jn. EMU Cancelled 12.09.2026 64412 Delhi Jn. – Ghaziabad EMU Cancelled 12.09.2026 64406 Delhi Jn. – Ghaziabad EMU Cancelled 13.09.2026 64053 Palwal – Ghaziabad EMU Cancelled 13.09.2026 64439 Ghaziabad – Delhi Jn. EMU Cancelled (Link train 64406 remains cancelled) 13.09.2026 64071 Ballabgarh – Shakurbasti EMU Already cancelled in RLDA Faridabad work 13.09.2026 64078 New Delhi – Palwal EMU Already cancelled in RLDA Faridabad work 13.09.2026 64411 Sahibabad – Delhi Jn. EMU Cancelled (Link train 64408 remains cancelled) 13.09.2026 64031 Ghaziabad – Shakurbasti EMU Cancelled 13.09.2026 64426 New Delhi – Ghaziabad EMU Cancelled

List of Diverted Trains

Date Train No. Train Name / Route Diversion Route 11.09.2026 64419 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ghaziabad EMU Via Hazrat Nizamuddin – Tilak Bridge – BPNL – Sahibabad 11.09.2026 20840 New Delhi – Ranchi Rajdhani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad 11.09.2026 12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad 11.09.2026 12314 New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad 11.09.2026 12306 New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad 11.09.2026 22812 New Delhi – Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad 11.09.2026 64904 Ghaziabad – Mathura Jn. EMU Via Sahibabad – Tilak Bridge – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. 11.09.2026 12394 Sampoorna Kranti Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12420 Gomti Exp. (New Delhi – Lucknow) Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12392 Shramjeevi Exp. (New Delhi – Rajgir) Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12314 New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12302 New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 64904 Ghaziabad – Mathura Jn. EMU Via Sahibabad – Tilak Bridge – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. 12.09.2026 54411 Rewari – Meerut Cantt. Passenger Via Delhi Kishanganj – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 11842 Kurukshetra – Khajuraho Exp. Via Adarsh Nagar Delhi – Delhi Safdarjung – Okhla 12.09.2026 64906 Ghaziabad – Palwal EMU Via Sahibabad – Tilak Bridge – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. 12.09.2026 54473 Delhi Jn. – Saharanpur Passenger Via Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 15566 New Delhi – Lalitgram Vaishali Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 20802 Magadh Exp. (New Delhi – Islampur) Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12562 Swatantrata Senani Exp. Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 64472 Panipat – Ghaziabad MEMU Via Subzi Mandi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12581 Banaras – New Delhi Superfast Exp. Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn. 10.09.2026 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Exp. Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn. 13.09.2026 54474 Saharanpur – Delhi Jn. Passenger Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn. 13.09.2026 12559 Banaras – New Delhi Shivganga Exp. Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn. 13.09.2026 14030 Meerut Cantt. – Shri Ganganagar Spl. Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Kishanganj 13.09.2026 64903 Mathura Jn. – Ghaziabad EMU Via Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. – Tilak Bridge – Sahibabad 13.09.2026 64055 Palwal – Ghaziabad EMU Via Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. – Tilak Bridge – Sahibabad

List of Regulated Trains

Date Train No. Train Name / Route Regulation Details 10.09.2026 12625 Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala SF 40 minutes regulation over NCR & 20 minutes over NR 11.09.2026 64471 Ghaziabad – Panipat MEMU 20 minutes regulated at Sahibabad 11.09.2026 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Chennai 15 minutes regulated at New Delhi 11.09.2026 20807 Visakhapatnam – Amritsar Hirakud Exp. 15 minutes regulated in Palwal section 11.09.2026 11077 Pune – Jammu Tawi Exp. 40 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section 11.09.2026 12137 CSMT – Firozpur Punjab Mail 40 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section 11.09.2026 12627 Bengaluru – New Delhi Karnataka Exp. 40 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section 12.09.2026 22415 Banaras – New Delhi Vande Bharat 35 minutes regulated over NCR 12.09.2026 12926 Paschim Exp. (Amritsar – Bandra) 35 minutes regulated over Dudia section 12.09.2026 2455 Kanpur Central – New Delhi Spl. 10 minutes regulated at Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12556 Gorakhdham Exp. (Bathinda – Gorakhpur) 30 minutes over NWR and 20 minutes over SPR section 12.09.2026 12472 Swaraj Exp. (Katra – Bandra Terminus) 30 minutes regulated over Dudia section 12.09.2026 64073 Dhaulpur – New Delhi EMU 30 minutes regulated over Palwal section 12.09.2026 11905 Agra Cantt. – Hoshiarpur Exp. 15 minutes regulated over Palwal section 12.09.2026 20817 Bhubaneswar – New Delhi Rajdhani 20 minutes regulated between Ghaziabad and Sahibabad 12.09.2026 12301 Howrah – New Delhi Rajdhani Exp. 10 minutes regulated between Ghaziabad and Sahibabad 13.09.2026 14211 Agra Cantt. Intercity Exp. 20 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section 13.09.2026 64462 Kurukshetra – Hazrat Nizamuddin MEMU 30 minutes regulated over Dudia section

Rajdhani, Express Trains Diverted

Several long-distance services have reportedly been diverted through alternative routes. These include Rajdhani services operating towards Ranchi, Dibrugarh, Sealdah, Howrah and Bhubaneswar. The diversions are expected to help railway authorities manage traffic and avoid operational disruptions in areas affected by summit-related security measures.

Passengers Advised to Check Train Status

With the summit bringing heightened security and movement restrictions to Delhi, passengers travelling during the three-day event are likely to face changes to their usual train schedules. Railway authorities are expected to closely monitor train movements throughout the period. Passengers with journeys planned between September 11 and 13 are advised to check their train’s latest status and timings before leaving for the station.

Also Read: BRICS Summit 2026: National Lok Adalat Postponed to October 10; Delhi Police Issues FAQs on Public Movement