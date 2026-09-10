BRICS Summit 2026: 120 Trains Hit By Restrictions, 26 Cancelled, Over 25 Diverted In Delhi | Check Full List Of Trains

As Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13, extensive security arrangements have led to changes in train operations across the national capital and surrounding areas. Around 120 trains will be affected including 26 trains have been cancelled, while more than a dozen services have reportedly been diverted through alternative routes. Several other trains are expected to face operational restrictions and delays of up to 40 minutes.
Northern Railway Issues Train-Handling Plan
The Northern Railway has released a comprehensive train-handling plan for the Delhi Division to manage train movements during the summit and facilitate security arrangements. The changes are aimed at ensuring smooth operations while accommodating restrictions that may be imposed around key areas and railway routes during the high-profile international event.
List of Cancelled Trains
|Date
|Train No.
|Train Name / Route
|Remarks
|11.09.2026
|64015
|Palwal – Shakurbasti EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64910 short-originated ex Palwal)
|11.09.2026
|64429
|Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64110 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad)
|11.09.2026
|64433
|Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64114 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad)
|11.09.2026
|64492
|New Delhi – Palwal Ladies EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64491 JCO also cancelled)
|11.09.2026
|64491
|Delhi Jn. – Shamli EMU
|Cancelled
|12.09.2026
|64425
|Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU
|Cancelled
|12.09.2026
|64432
|New Delhi – Ghaziabad EMU
|Cancelled
|12.09.2026
|64013
|Palwal – Shakurbasti EMU
|
Already cancelled due to RLDA work at Faridabad
|12.09.2026
|64015
|Palwal – Shakurbasti EMU
|
Already cancelled due to RLDA work at Faridabad
|12.09.2026
|64429
|Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64110 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad)
|12.09.2026
|64433
|Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64114 will short-originate ex Ghaziabad)
|12.09.2026
|64441
|Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64410 will remain cancelled)
|12.09.2026
|64492
|New Delhi – Palwal Ladies EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64491 JCO cancelled)
|12.09.2026
|64410
|New Delhi – Ghaziabad EMU
|Cancelled
|12.09.2026
|64443
|Ghaziabad – Delhi Jn. EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64108 short-originated GZB)
|12.09.2026
|64418
|Delhi Jn. – Ghaziabad MEMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64151 short-terminated at GZB)
|12.09.2026
|64445
|Ghaziabad – Delhi Jn. EMU
|Cancelled
|12.09.2026
|64412
|Delhi Jn. – Ghaziabad EMU
|Cancelled
|12.09.2026
|64406
|Delhi Jn. – Ghaziabad EMU
|Cancelled
|13.09.2026
|64053
|Palwal – Ghaziabad EMU
|Cancelled
|13.09.2026
|64439
|Ghaziabad – Delhi Jn. EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64406 remains cancelled)
|13.09.2026
|64071
|Ballabgarh – Shakurbasti EMU
|
Already cancelled in RLDA Faridabad work
|13.09.2026
|64078
|New Delhi – Palwal EMU
|
Already cancelled in RLDA Faridabad work
|13.09.2026
|64411
|Sahibabad – Delhi Jn. EMU
|
Cancelled (Link train 64408 remains cancelled)
|13.09.2026
|64031
|Ghaziabad – Shakurbasti EMU
|Cancelled
|13.09.2026
|64426
|New Delhi – Ghaziabad EMU
|Cancelled
List of Diverted Trains
|Date
|Train No.
|Train Name / Route
|Diversion Route
|11.09.2026
|64419
|Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ghaziabad EMU
|
Via Hazrat Nizamuddin – Tilak Bridge – BPNL – Sahibabad
|11.09.2026
|20840
|New Delhi – Ranchi Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad
|11.09.2026
|12424
|New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad
|11.09.2026
|12314
|New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad
|11.09.2026
|12306
|New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad
|11.09.2026
|22812
|New Delhi – Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad
|11.09.2026
|64904
|Ghaziabad – Mathura Jn. EMU
|
Via Sahibabad – Tilak Bridge – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn.
|11.09.2026
|12394
|Sampoorna Kranti Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12420
|Gomti Exp. (New Delhi – Lucknow)
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12392
|Shramjeevi Exp. (New Delhi – Rajgir)
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12314
|New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12302
|New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|64904
|Ghaziabad – Mathura Jn. EMU
|
Via Sahibabad – Tilak Bridge – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn.
|12.09.2026
|54411
|Rewari – Meerut Cantt. Passenger
|
Via Delhi Kishanganj – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|11842
|Kurukshetra – Khajuraho Exp.
|
Via Adarsh Nagar Delhi – Delhi Safdarjung – Okhla
|12.09.2026
|64906
|Ghaziabad – Palwal EMU
|
Via Sahibabad – Tilak Bridge – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn.
|12.09.2026
|54473
|Delhi Jn. – Saharanpur Passenger
|
Via Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|15566
|New Delhi – Lalitgram Vaishali Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|20802
|Magadh Exp. (New Delhi – Islampur)
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12562
|Swatantrata Senani Exp.
|
Via New Delhi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|64472
|Panipat – Ghaziabad MEMU
|
Via Subzi Mandi – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Shahdara – Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12581
|Banaras – New Delhi Superfast Exp.
|
Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn.
|10.09.2026
|20503
|Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Exp.
|
Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn.
|13.09.2026
|54474
|Saharanpur – Delhi Jn. Passenger
|
Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn.
|13.09.2026
|12559
|Banaras – New Delhi Shivganga Exp.
|
Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn.
|13.09.2026
|14030
|Meerut Cantt. – Shri Ganganagar Spl.
|
Via Sahibabad – Delhi Shahdara – Delhi Jn. – Delhi Kishanganj
|13.09.2026
|64903
|Mathura Jn. – Ghaziabad EMU
|
Via Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. – Tilak Bridge – Sahibabad
|13.09.2026
|64055
|Palwal – Ghaziabad EMU
|
Via Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn. – Tilak Bridge – Sahibabad
List of Regulated Trains
|Date
|Train No.
|Train Name / Route
|Regulation Details
|10.09.2026
|12625
|Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala SF
|
40 minutes regulation over NCR & 20 minutes over NR
|11.09.2026
|64471
|Ghaziabad – Panipat MEMU
|
20 minutes regulated at Sahibabad
|11.09.2026
|16032
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Chennai
|
15 minutes regulated at New Delhi
|11.09.2026
|20807
|Visakhapatnam – Amritsar Hirakud Exp.
|
15 minutes regulated in Palwal section
|11.09.2026
|11077
|Pune – Jammu Tawi Exp.
|
40 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section
|11.09.2026
|12137
|CSMT – Firozpur Punjab Mail
|
40 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section
|11.09.2026
|12627
|Bengaluru – New Delhi Karnataka Exp.
|
40 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section
|12.09.2026
|22415
|Banaras – New Delhi Vande Bharat
|
35 minutes regulated over NCR
|12.09.2026
|12926
|Paschim Exp. (Amritsar – Bandra)
|
35 minutes regulated over Dudia section
|12.09.2026
|2455
|Kanpur Central – New Delhi Spl.
|
10 minutes regulated at Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12556
|Gorakhdham Exp. (Bathinda – Gorakhpur)
|
30 minutes over NWR and 20 minutes over SPR section
|12.09.2026
|12472
|Swaraj Exp. (Katra – Bandra Terminus)
|
30 minutes regulated over Dudia section
|12.09.2026
|64073
|Dhaulpur – New Delhi EMU
|
30 minutes regulated over Palwal section
|12.09.2026
|11905
|Agra Cantt. – Hoshiarpur Exp.
|
15 minutes regulated over Palwal section
|12.09.2026
|20817
|Bhubaneswar – New Delhi Rajdhani
|
20 minutes regulated between Ghaziabad and Sahibabad
|12.09.2026
|12301
|Howrah – New Delhi Rajdhani Exp.
|
10 minutes regulated between Ghaziabad and Sahibabad
|13.09.2026
|14211
|Agra Cantt. Intercity Exp.
|
20 minutes over NCR and 20 minutes over Palwal section
|13.09.2026
|64462
|Kurukshetra – Hazrat Nizamuddin MEMU
|
30 minutes regulated over Dudia section
Rajdhani, Express Trains Diverted
Several long-distance services have reportedly been diverted through alternative routes. These include Rajdhani services operating towards Ranchi, Dibrugarh, Sealdah, Howrah and Bhubaneswar. The diversions are expected to help railway authorities manage traffic and avoid operational disruptions in areas affected by summit-related security measures.
Passengers Advised to Check Train Status
With the summit bringing heightened security and movement restrictions to Delhi, passengers travelling during the three-day event are likely to face changes to their usual train schedules. Railway authorities are expected to closely monitor train movements throughout the period. Passengers with journeys planned between September 11 and 13 are advised to check their train’s latest status and timings before leaving for the station.
Also Read: BRICS Summit 2026: National Lok Adalat Postponed to October 10; Delhi Police Issues FAQs on Public Movement
Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.