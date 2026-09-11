BRICS Summit 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For Three days, Will Your UPI And Online May Get Affected?

Following the opening of the BRICS Summit Delhi 2026, the event has brought changes to normal life in several parts of the capital. With heightened security and restrictions around key areas, many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed for three days and, more importantly, whether UPI, mobile banking and online payments will continue to work.

Are banks closed for three days?

The BRICS-related arrangements do not automatically mean that all banks across Delhi will remain closed for three consecutive days. Bank holidays are determined by the RBI holiday calendar and local government notifications. Even if some physical bank branches are closed or difficult to access because of security and traffic restrictions, digital banking services are generally expected to continue operating. Customers should therefore check with their respective banks before visiting a branch, particularly if it is located in an area affected by traffic restrictions.

Will UPI payments work?

For most users, UPI payments should continue to work normally. Services such as UPI transfers, QR-code payments, mobile banking and internet banking do not depend on a bank branch being physically open. However, as with any digital payment system, temporary technical issues or bank-specific outages can occur. It is advisable to keep an alternative payment option available, especially when travelling through areas affected by summit-related restrictions.

What about ATMs and cash withdrawals?

ATMs are expected to remain operational, although access to individual locations could be affected by security arrangements or road restrictions. Customers who need cash may want to withdraw it in advance rather than wait until the last minute.

What should Delhi residents do?

For routine transactions, there is little reason to panic. UPI, cards and online banking are expected to remain the easiest options during the summit period. Those who need branch-based services should check timings and availability before travelling. In short, the BRICS Summit may disrupt physical access and travel, but it does not mean that India’s digital payment system will shut down.

Also Read: BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices