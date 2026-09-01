BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Luxury Hotels Sold Out, Why Is A Rs 33,000 Room Now Costing Rs 2.5 Lakh?

Diplomacy might come without any price tag, but it definitely is a costly affair in the case of Delhi, especially during the BRICS Summit 2026. With the Summit scheduled in the national capital on September 12 and 13, the hotel rates are going sky high. Rooms that are typically available for Rs 30,000 have started fetching more than Rs 2 lakhs per night, while some of Delhi’s well-known five-star hotels have already sold off all rooms for the important dates.

The summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam. It is expected to witness an influx of dignitaries, diplomats, corporate leaders, along with delegations from different parts of the world in the city.

ITC Maurya Room Price Crosses Rs 2.5 Lakh

One of the hotels that has seen a significant hike in room rates is ITC Maurya. The rate for a one-night stay between September 12 and 13 was priced at around Rs 2.55 lakhs on the ITC Hotels website. This is against the regular rate of around Rs 33,000 per night for the same room.

Taj Hotels Sold Out For BRICS Summit Dates

The Taj Mahal Hotel and Taj Palace in New Delhi are also seeing intense demand. Rooms for the main summit dates were unavailable on the hotels’ websites and third-party booking platforms. The Taj Mahal Hotel usually has rooms starting at around Rs 20,000. But on September 10, prices were already crossing Rs 71,000 for one night. At Taj Palace, rooms were unavailable from September 11 to September 13.

Hyatt Regency Rates Jump Nearly Five Times

The Hyatt Regency at Bhikaji Cama Place also showed a major price increase. A room for September 11 was listed at around Rs 71,963. On normal dates, prices are closer to Rs 15,000. The higher-priced stay includes access to the Regency Club Lounge and benefits such as daily continental breakfast.

The Leela Palace Shows No Availability

The Leela Palace has also placed restrictions around the summit dates. The hotel showed no availability for September 12 and 13, 2026, and asked guests to choose other dates.

The hotel has also listed a separate restriction related to its Club Lounge. It states: “Please note that the Club Lounge will not be operational from 11th October 2026 to 14th October 2026.” It added that Club Lounge access, high tea, cocktail hours and meeting room usage would not be available during that period.

The Imperial Sees Prices Rise Around Summit

The Imperial near Janpath is another hotel facing high demand. No rooms were available from September 10 to September 13. Prices also climbed sharply around these dates.

On regular dates, the cheapest rooms are available for around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. But on September 9, the highest listed rate reached nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Le Méridien Delhi Rates Touch Rs 82,500

Le Méridien is also showing a steep increase in room tariffs. Its minimum regular tariff is around Rs 13,775. However, the price rises sharply around the summit. A room was listed at around Rs 78,375 on September 10, Rs 82,500 on September 11 and Rs 75,000 on September 13.

The Oberoi Suite Costs Nearly Rs 4 Lakh

The Oberoi, New Delhi, is also seeing limited availability. No rooms were available for September 11 and 12. On September 10, the starting rate went as high as Rs 85,000, compared with around Rs 28,000 on regular dates. The hotel’s Oberoi Suite was listed at nearly Rs 3.90 lakh for one night on September 10.

Shangri-La Eros Rooms Available At A Premium

Shangri-La Eros still showed rooms for September 12, but at a much higher price. The cheapest available option was around Rs 1.21 lakh, while the most expensive was about Rs 1.50 lakh. On normal dates, the minimum tariff is around Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000.

Why Are Delhi Hotel Prices Rising?

The surge is largely linked to the expected arrival of international delegations, diplomats and business leaders for the BRICS Summit. Demand for premium accommodation typically rises sharply during major international events. Delhi’s luxury hotels are now reflecting that demand through higher tariffs and limited availability.

For travellers, the message is clear. A Delhi hotel room during the BRICS Summit is no longer just a place to stay. It has become a premium commodity.

For the diplomats, the summit may be about negotiations and global partnerships. For Delhi’s five-star hotels, September could be remembered for something much simpler — sold-out rooms and record-breaking rates.