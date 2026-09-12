BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Diversions From 9:30 AM, Metro Service Extended From 6 AM Across All Corridors To Ease Commuter, Exam-Day Rush

Delhi is gearing up for a heavily regulated Saturday as world leaders arrive for the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, with both the traffic police and the metro corporation rolling out detailed plans to keep the city functional throughout the day.

Advisory Window

Diversions and regulated movement will remain in force from 9:30 AM to 9:30 PM on September 12, coinciding with the summit being held from September 11 to 13. More than 35 roads and 22 diversion points across the city fall under this regulation.

Roads Affected

Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

BRICS Summit 2026 TRAFFIC ADVISORY 📍 In view of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 09:30 hrs to 21:00 hrs. •Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow… pic.twitter.com/GEnMwImyS9 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 11, 2026

Key Diversion Points At A Glance

Diversion Point Not Allowed Diverted Via Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk Mathura Road, Tilak Marg East/South Delhi via BSZ Marg to IP Marg; New Delhi/CP via Sikandara Road Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk Commercial vehicles beyond W Point New Delhi/CP via DDU Marg; Centre/North/West Delhi via BSZ Marg to Delhi Gate Mir Dard Chowk Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg New Delhi/Centre via Mir Dard Marg to Abdul Gaffar Marg Kasturba Gandhi Marg / Outer Circle CP Towards C Hexagon, Outer Circle CP New Delhi/South Delhi via Outer Circle to other arterial roads Janpath / Connaught Place Towards C Hexagon from Outer Circle Diverted via Kali Bari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Barakhamba Roads Patel Chowk Towards Windsor Place and RBI New Delhi/West via Ashoka Road to GPO Roundabout, RML Hospital Towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road Centre/South Delhi via Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Marg Vande Matram Marg Simon Bollivar Marg South Delhi via Dhaula Kuan; other zones via Karol Bagh Dhaula Kuan Flyover Sardar Patel Marg Ring Road both sides; IGI Airport/Gurgaon via NH 48 Moti Bagh Flyover Shanti Path Ring Road both sides; South West Delhi via Rao Tula Ram Marg Roundabout, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place New Delhi/South via Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg Madarsa T Point Towards Aurobindo Marg South/East Delhi via Lodhi Road; others via Safdarjung Flyover Lodhi Road stretches (Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Arch Bishop Macarius Marg) Respective cross roads All zones diverted via Lodhi Road Under Lodhi Flyover Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam South/East via Neela Gumbad; East Delhi via Barapullah Flyover Neela Gumbad Towards Oberoi Flyover / Dr Zakir Hussain Marg Via Mathura Road to Ashram Chowk, or Lodhi Road Under Oberoi Flyover Mathura Road Via Lodhi Flyover U turn opposite DPS; Oberoi Hotel and Golf Link traffic permitted Ring Road / Bhairon Road Towards Bhairon Marg South/East via Sarai Kale Khan; other zones via Rajghat Mandi House Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg New Delhi/Centre via Barakhamba Road; other zones via Sikandra Marg

Alternative Routes to the Railway Stations

New Delhi Railway Station: Via ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Panchkuian Road to Outer Circle CP or Ashram Chowk to Ring Road to Raj Ghat to JLN Marg

Old Delhi Railway Station: Via ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Ring Road to Hanuman Mandir or Ashram Chowk to Raj Ghat

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: Via AIIMS to Ring Road to Ashram Chowk to Mathura Road

Alternate Routes For The Airport

Metro is strongly recommended for airport travel during the advisory window. Road alternatives exist from Gurugram, Dwarka, South Delhi, West Delhi and North East Delhi, routed largely via NH 48, UER II and the Dwarka Expressway corridor.

Transport Services

Mode Status Bus Route diversions possible during VVIP movement Metro Fully operational at all stations, no disruption Taxi/Auto No roadside parking except designated areas; diversions possible

Metro’s Early Sunday Start

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that services across all corridors, including the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines, will begin from 6 AM on Sunday instead of the usual later start, a move officials said was planned specifically to help commuters and students appearing for exams that weekend.

Advisory For Commuters

Allow extra travel time for airports, railway stations and ISBTs

Use public transport and follow designated alternative routes

Non-destined commercial vehicles are barred from entering Delhi

Roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads is strictly prohibited

Emergency and medical vehicles get obstruction free passage 24/7 across the city

Report unidentified objects or suspicious activity to the nearest police officer immediately

Stay updated through official Delhi Police social media channels and traffic portals

Also Read: Modi-Putin Talks: Why Russia Wants a Stronger BRICS And Where India Fits In the New Global Power Game