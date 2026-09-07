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Home > India News > BRICS Summit 2026: India’s BRICS Chairship Key Pillars, Date & Venue, Delhi Traffic Advisories, Restrictions, Holidays

BRICS Summit 2026: India’s BRICS Chairship Key Pillars, Date & Venue, Delhi Traffic Advisories, Restrictions, Holidays

BRICS Summit 2026 will be held in Delhi from September 11-13. Check venue, traffic restrictions, school closure, diversions and travel advisory.

BRICS Summit 2026 brings traffic curbs and school closure in Delhi. (Image: X)
BRICS Summit 2026 brings traffic curbs and school closure in Delhi. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 13:07 IST

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, 2026, with Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan serving as the main venue. As India hosts the summit after months of meetings and events under its BRICS chairship, Delhi is preparing for a high-security week that will affect traffic, public movement and school schedules. More than 35 roads are expected to come under regulation, 22 diversion points have been identified, and schools across the capital will remain closed on Friday, September 11. Commuters travelling to airports and railway stations have also been advised to leave early and use public transport wherever possible.

BRICS summit brings three days of high-security movement across Delhi

The summit is scheduled for September 11, 12 and 13 and will bring representatives of BRICS member and partner countries together for discussions on economic, political and global issues. Bharat Mandapam, one of Delhi’s major international conference and exhibition venues, will host the main summit.

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For Delhi residents, however, the event will be felt beyond the summit venue. Foreign leaders, senior delegations and their motorcades are expected to move between hotels, diplomatic areas, the venue, airport and other important locations. Security arrangements have therefore been stepped up around key areas, while authorities have also coordinated with neighbouring states to manage movement on Delhi’s borders.

BRICS traffic restrictions could affect 35-plus roads and key routes

Delhi Traffic Police has been conducting motorcade rehearsals and preparing diversion plans. More than 35 roads may come under regulation, with 22 diversion points identified as part of the traffic arrangements. Important roads and areas figuring in the arrangements include Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Mandi House and Dhaula Kuan.

The restrictions will not necessarily mean that these roads remain shut throughout the day. Many are linked to the movement of VIP convoys and security requirements. Traffic may be regulated, diverted or temporarily stopped when a convoy passes before normal movement resumes. This means a journey that normally takes around 30 minutes could take considerably longer during a convoy movement.

BRICS advisory asks commuters to plan ahead for airport and trains

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised people travelling through central Delhi during the summit period to leave earlier than usual and use public transport, particularly the Metro, wherever possible. Those travelling by car should check the latest traffic updates before leaving and keep alternative routes ready.

People heading towards Indira Gandhi International Airport should leave sufficient buffer time because routes leading to the airport may also face restrictions. Passengers travelling to or from New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations have similarly been advised to plan ahead. Anyone catching a train during the summit should avoid leaving home at the last minute.

The practical advice is especially important for people receiving relatives or friends at these stations. Avoiding unnecessary travel through the main security corridors during convoy movements could help commuters save time.

BRICS school closure on September 11, offices may see changes

One of the clearest changes for Delhi residents is the school holiday on Friday, September 11. The Directorate of Education has directed schools in the capital to remain closed that day as part of arrangements for the summit. The move is aimed at reducing traffic pressure and making security and movement arrangements easier during the high-profile event.

Some offices are also expected to remain closed or change their operations on September 11, depending on applicable government directions and workplace arrangements. The supplied information does not specify a wider holiday schedule beyond the confirmed school closure.

BRICS chairship and what the supplied details show

The summit follows months of meetings and events conducted under India’s BRICS chairship. The supplied information describes the leaders’ meeting as a platform for discussions on economic, political and global issues. However, it does not list specific chairship pillars or identify particular Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being pursued under India’s chairship. Those details have therefore not been added here.

For Delhi, the immediate impact is clearer: heightened security, temporary road restrictions, diversions and changes to everyday travel. The Delhi administration has reviewed arrangements covering traffic, security, civic services and emergency medical response, while authorities have strengthened security around the summit venue and hotels where visiting dignitaries are expected to stay.

With world leaders and senior delegations expected in the capital, Delhi is likely to see unusual traffic patterns throughout the three-day event. For commuters, the key dates to remember are September 11 to 13, with September 11 also bringing the confirmed school closure. Checking the latest Delhi Traffic Police directions before leaving, allowing extra time and choosing public transport where possible will be particularly important during the summit.

Also Read: Delhi Metro Viral Videos: Phone-Sticking Trend Sparks DMRC Warning; What Content Creators Need To Know    

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BRICS Summit 2026: India’s BRICS Chairship Key Pillars, Date & Venue, Delhi Traffic Advisories, Restrictions, Holidays
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