BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

Delhi is going to look a little different today as the city gears up for the BRICS Summit 2026. With foreign leaders and senior officials arriving in the capital, security has been tightened and traffic restrictions are in place across several parts of the city. For Delhi residents, the big question is simple: What is actually closed today, and what will continue to function?

Schools closed across Delhi

Schools across the national capital will remain closed today in view of the summit and the security arrangements. The closure covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools. Parents and students should therefore not report to school today and should keep an eye out for any further instructions from their respective schools.

What about colleges?

There is no blanket closure for all colleges and universities in Delhi. Students should check with their individual institutions before heading out, particularly if their campus is located in or around central Delhi.

Government offices shut

Several government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed as part of the arrangements for the summit. This includes central and Delhi government offices and certain government-linked organisations. Private offices, however, are not required to shut down. Many companies may allow employees to work from home because of expected traffic disruptions.

BRICS Summit 2026 TRAFFIC ADVISORY 📍 In view of the BRICS Summit on September 11, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM. * Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel… pic.twitter.com/0BdSVHdElA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 10, 2026

Are banks open today?

For those wondering about banking services, banks are expected to remain open. September 11 is not a scheduled bank holiday in Delhi. However, reaching some bank branches could be difficult because of road restrictions and VIP movements. Customers may prefer using mobile banking and ATMs where possible.

Delhi Metro remains easier option

With traffic restrictions expected on several important roads, commuters are likely to face delays. The Delhi Metro is expected to be the more convenient option for many people travelling across the city. For the next couple of days, Delhi residents would be better off checking traffic updates before leaving home and avoiding unnecessary travel through restricted areas.

ADVISORY Dear Patrons, The Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro Station will remain closed from 11th to 13th September, 2026 (Friday to Sunday). We shall be back to welcome you all on 15th September, 2026 (Tuesday) as 14th September (Monday) is the museum’s weekly… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 10, 2026

Is Delhi Closed Completely?

Delhi is not completely shut down for the BRICS Summit. Schools and several government offices are closed, while banks, Metro services and most private businesses continue to operate. The bigger concern for residents today is likely to be traffic and security restrictions, rather than a citywide shutdown.

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