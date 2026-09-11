LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

Delhi is witnessing heightened security and traffic restrictions as the capital prepares for the BRICS Summit 2026. Schools and several government offices are closed on September 11.

What’s open and what’s closed during the BRICS Summit?
What’s open and what’s closed during the BRICS Summit?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 09:23 IST

Delhi is going to look a little different today as the city gears up for the BRICS Summit 2026. With foreign leaders and senior officials arriving in the capital, security has been tightened and traffic restrictions are in place across several parts of the city. For Delhi residents, the big question is simple: What is actually closed today, and what will continue to function?

Schools closed across Delhi

Schools across the national capital will remain closed today in view of the summit and the security arrangements. The closure covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools. Parents and students should therefore not report to school today and should keep an eye out for any further instructions from their respective schools.

You Might Be Interested In

What about colleges?

There is no blanket closure for all colleges and universities in Delhi. Students should check with their individual institutions before heading out, particularly if their campus is located in or around central Delhi.

Government offices shut

Several government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed as part of the arrangements for the summit. This includes central and Delhi government offices and certain government-linked organisations. Private offices, however, are not required to shut down. Many companies may allow employees to work from home because of expected traffic disruptions.

Are banks open today?

For those wondering about banking services, banks are expected to remain open. September 11 is not a scheduled bank holiday in Delhi. However, reaching some bank branches could be difficult because of road restrictions and VIP movements. Customers may prefer using mobile banking and ATMs where possible.

Delhi Metro remains easier option

With traffic restrictions expected on several important roads, commuters are likely to face delays. The Delhi Metro is expected to be the more convenient option for many people travelling across the city. For the next couple of days, Delhi residents would be better off checking traffic updates before leaving home and avoiding unnecessary travel through restricted areas.

Is Delhi Closed Completely?

Delhi is not completely shut down for the BRICS Summit. Schools and several government offices are closed, while banks, Metro services and most private businesses continue to operate. The bigger concern for residents today is likely to be traffic and security restrictions, rather than a citywide shutdown.
Also Read: Lose Your H-1B Visa Job Under Trump’s New Plan? Here’s What Indian Workers Could Face

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices
Tags: BRICS Summit 2026BRICS Summit DelhiDelhi banks open todayDelhi colleges closedDelhi government offices closedDelhi Metro todayDelhi private officesDelhi school holidayDelhi schools closedDelhi todayhome-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

BRICS Summit 2026: 120 Trains Hit By Restrictions, 26 Cancelled, Over 25 Diverted In Delhi | Check Full List Of Trains

Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress

Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

SBICAP Securities Limited, in partnership with Appreciate, gives investors access to Global Markets powered by India INX GA and NSEIXGA

Bybit AI Is Live: One Intelligent Conversational Layer to Redefine Financial Experience

LATEST NEWS

US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Women’s Singles Final

Sashaa Agha MMS Controversy: What Really Happened Between Pakistani Actress And Ruslaan Mumtaz?

Kanwal Aftab Leaked MMS: What Happened To Pakistani TikTok Star After Private Video Went Viral?

KBC 18 Controversy: Sunil Pal Questions Amitabh Bachchan Over Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor’s Entry, Says ‘15th Question’ Will Be Asked To Big B

Shriya Saran Birthday Special: She Didn’t Even Know THIS Superstar Was Her ‘Sivaji’ Co-Star, Here’s How Rajinikanth’s Casting Was Kept A Secret

BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

UEFA Champions League Points Table 2026/27: PSG Lead Standings After Matchday 1, Bayern And Barcelona Close Behind

Crude Oil Crosses $105 Per Barrel: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Rise In India Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions Escalate?

Inter-Caste Marriage In Telangana Ends In House Demolition, Wife’s Relatives Use Tractor Day After Wedding

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United Register Huge Matchday 1 Wins

BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices
BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices
BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices
BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open And Closed In Delhi Today? Check Schools, Banks, Offices

QUICK LINKS