BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping’s Taj Palace Stay Adds New Chapter To Diplomatic Legacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival at Delhi’s iconic Taj Palace for the BRICS Summit marks a significant diplomatic moment. The luxury hotel has long been a preferred address for some of the world’s most powerful leaders and has witnessed several important diplomatic meetings, historic agreements and high-level discussions.

A Hotel Where History Has Been Made

Located in the heart of New Delhi, the Taj Palace has hosted presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other global leaders over the decades. Its corridors and meeting rooms have often been the backdrop to conversations that shaped relations between countries. For India, the hotel represents a familiar setting for high-level diplomacy, where formal meetings, bilateral discussions and informal exchanges have taken place alongside major international events.

Xi Jinping’s Return to India

Xi Jinping’s presence in Delhi is significant as it marks his first visit to India in years. His participation in the BRICS Summit comes at a time when India-China relations remain closely watched, particularly over border tensions and diplomatic differences. The visit is expected to draw attention to the possibility of dialogue between the two Asian powers as they engage alongside other major emerging economies under the BRICS framework.

Arunachal Pradesh Remains a Key Issue

Even as diplomatic engagement continues, longstanding differences between India and China remain unresolved. China continues to claim parts of Arunachal Pradesh, a position firmly rejected by India. New Delhi maintains that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. The territorial dispute remains one of the most sensitive issues in bilateral relations.

A New Chapter at an Old Diplomatic Address

As Xi Jinping stays at the Taj Palace, the hotel once again finds itself at the centre of international attention. Its long history of hosting powerful leaders adds another chapter to a venue already associated with diplomacy, agreements and defining moments in India’s engagement with the world.

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