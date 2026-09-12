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Home > India News > BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026

BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026

BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 after intense negotiations, calling for UN reforms, stronger Global South representation, local-currency trade, AI cooperation and action against terrorism.

BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 17:38 IST

The BRICS countries have adopted the NEW Delhi Declaration 2026 unanimously on Saturday at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed the agreement after the first day of the two-day summit. 

“No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” PM Modi said at the summit.

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This agreement is a huge diplomatic success for India, as all BRICS members have reached a consensus even though there are many countries with differences between Iran and the UAE over the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The declaration focuses on conflict prevention, peaceful resolution of disputes and stronger multilateral cooperation. It also raises concerns over unilateral trade measures and protectionist policies.

Top 10 Takeaways From the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026

1. BRICS Pushes For Major UN Reforms

The declaration strongly backed reforms at the United Nations. BRICS called for a more democratic and representative global system. It also supported reforms to the UN Security Council. The bloc said global institutions must better reflect today’s multipolar world. The issue is important for India, which has long pushed for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

2. India And Brazil Get Strong Backing

China and Russia reiterated their support for the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations. This includes their ambitions to become permanent members of the UN Security Council. The backing is significant as both countries continue to seek a larger role in global decision-making.

3. Stronger Voice For The Global South

BRICS positioned itself as a major platform for emerging and developing economies. The declaration called for greater representation for Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDCs) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs). The bloc wants the concerns of developing nations to have greater weight in global institutions.

4. IMF And World Bank Reforms

BRICS called for urgent reforms to institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The declaration said voting rights and leadership selection should better reflect the growing economic importance of developing countries. The move could strengthen the role of emerging economies in global financial decision-making.

5. Push For Local Currency Trade

BRICS continued its push to make cross-border payments more resilient. Members discussed greater use of local currencies for trade settlements. They also backed work on interoperable payment and messaging systems. The aim is to make international transactions easier and reduce dependence on a limited number of global financial channels.

6. New Development Bank Gets Bigger Role

The declaration highlighted the growing importance of the New Development Bank (NDB). The bank is entering its second decade with a stronger focus on infrastructure and sustainable development. BRICS welcomed its ability to mobilise resources and provide financing in local currencies.

7. BRICS Grain Exchange To Address Food Security

Food security received significant attention at the summit. BRICS advanced plans for a BRICS Grain Exchange to help deal with food price volatility. The bloc also backed BRICS AGRIN, a proposed network focused on farmers, agricultural inputs and genetic resources. The initiatives aim to improve agricultural resilience among member countries.

8. BRICS Rejects Unilateral Trade Barriers

The declaration criticised protectionist trade measures and unilateral economic actions. BRICS also raised concerns about secondary economic sanctions and carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs). The bloc argued that such measures can place additional pressure on developing economies.

9. Strong Message Against Terrorism

BRICS adopted a firm position against terrorism. Leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms. They also highlighted concerns over cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing. The declaration specifically condemned the April 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir. BRICS also called for progress on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

10. AI, Digital Infrastructure And Global Health

Technology and healthcare emerged as other major areas of cooperation. BRICS supported efforts towards trustworthy artificial intelligence governance, data security and responsible technology use. The declaration also proposed a digital public infrastructure repository that could help countries scale development initiatives. On healthcare, BRICS agreed to establish an expert working group on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM). The bloc also backed stronger early-warning systems for mass infectious diseases.

What Does The BRICS Declaration Mean For India?

The New Delhi Declaration is a diplomatic victory for India as no country has raised any objection to it. This comes at a time when BRICS is growing rapidly and becoming a more influential grouping. This consensus was notable, especially because member countries have different positions on several geopolitical issues. India’s chairship mainly focused on “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

The declaration also underlines India’s priorities on UN reform, Global South representation, digital technology, counter-terrorism and development financing. The summit also marks two decades of BRICS cooperation. India has now handed over the chairmanship to China, which will host the XIX BRICS Summit in 2027. The New Delhi Declaration is much more than just a routine summit statement, as it will reflect BRICS’ wider push for a stronger voice for developing economies and a greater role in shaping global institutions. 

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BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026
Tags: BRICS joint statementBRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026BRICS Summit 2026BRICS summit IndiaNew Delhi Declaration 2026

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BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026

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BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026
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BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026
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