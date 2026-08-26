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Home > India News > BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

FSSAI has issued notices to Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott in Aerocity after inspections found expired sweets, pests, poor hygiene and other food safety violations.

BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 22:38 IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to two five-star hotels in New Delhi’s Aerocity. The action came after inspections found several serious food safety violations. The hotels are Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott. Both are listed as host or stay venues on the official BRICS Business Forum website.

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. The BRICS Business Forum is held every year in the country hosting the Leaders’ Summit.

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FSSAI said regulatory and surveillance samples were collected during the inspections. Further action will depend on the hotels’ compliance and the analysis of the samples.

87 Kg Expired Sweets Found At Andaz Delhi

At Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, around 87 kg of expired sweets were found in the confectionery area. FSSAI said the sweets were destroyed on the spot. Officials also found bread packets carrying expired stickers and expired cake bases. Flies and cockroaches were reportedly found in the pastry section.

The inspection also flagged problems with food segregation. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food were not properly separated. Cutting boards used for both categories were reportedly kept in the same water container. The hotel is operated by Juniper Hotels.

JW Marriott Inspection Finds Pest Infestation

The inspection at JW Marriott in Aerocity revealed a separate set of violations. The property is operated by Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services.

According to FSSAI, the hotel was conducting retail operations under the JW Marriott brand without the required licence.

Several packaged food products also failed to meet labelling rules. Items such as paneer, khoya and chana masala either lacked mandatory manufacturer addresses or carried misprinted licence numbers.

The primary FSSAI licence was also not displayed prominently at the property.

Rotten Food, Cockroaches And Poor Kitchen Hygiene

FSSAI said hygiene and sanitation conditions at the hotel were “severely compromised”. The officials have also documented active infestations of cockroaches and fruit flies, and they have also discovered dirty food-contact surfaces and unwashed kitchen utensils. 

Apart from this, they have also found that the drinking water supplies reportedly contained visible particulate matter. The fungal-affected apples and rotten tomatoes were also found.

Food was allegedly left uncovered or stored in damaged containers. Officials also flagged poor temperature control, missing food identification labels and improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian products.

FSSAI said these conditions created “substantial cross-contamination risks”. Further action against both hotels is expected after the regulator reviews the inspection findings and sample analysis.

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BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott
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BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

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BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

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BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott
BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott
BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott
BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

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