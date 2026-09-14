BRICS Veg Menu Row: Why Has PM Modi’s Gala Dinner Turned Into A Congress-BJP Fight?

A vegetarian gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam has turned into a political fight, with the Congress accusing the government of “imposing dietary” preferences on foreign guests and the BJP defending the menu as a showcase of India’s culinary traditions. What began as a dinner menu debate has now become another flashpoint in the wider Congress-BJP battle over the 18th BRICS Summit.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the first swipe on X, pointing out that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Adding a personal touch, he wrote, “Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature,” while sharing a picture of the dish.

For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature. pic.twitter.com/8f6ziKjLan — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2026

BRICS menu row grows as Congress questions choice of food for foreign guests

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the menu reflected a broader mindset in the ruling party. “The mentality behind the menu was also visible in the internal politics of the country, and now it has started appearing in the country’s foreign policy also. It is the mindset to impose,” he told ANI.

“People are coming from different countries. India is very rich in its cuisine. There are many options in veg and non-veg in every corner of the country; You should at least give options,” Khera added. In an X post, he also accused the BJP of “imposing dietary preferences” on dignitaries from across the world.

BRICS dinner controversy sees Congress call menu disrespectful to guests

Congress leader Rashid Alvi took a stronger position, saying the food should reflect what visiting guests actually eat. “You are supposed to serve food that the guest actually eats… This was a very wrong move. Guests should be treated with respect,” Alvi told ANI.

The BJP and NDA allies, however, rejected the criticism as an attempt to politicise the BRICS dinner. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “I can’t believe that the Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine, which are rich in flavor and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions,” he said on X.

BRICS leaders praised hospitality, BJP says Congress is finding faults

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said global eating habits are shifting towards vegetarian food and claimed foreign delegates praised the arrangements. “All the BRICS leaders and guests who came to India praised the hospitality, arrangements and lifestyle. Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit was successfully organised… Now Rahul Gandhi is upset and does not understand that many people in Western countries and other parts of the world are moving towards vegetarian food. The vegetarian food served at the gala dinner was nutritious, and everyone enjoyed it… The world media is praising the country, but they are finding faults even in the gala dinner. This shows their negativity and jealousy,” he told ANI.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also dismissed the controversy, saying the menu had caused no issue among the delegations. “Rahul Gandhi may say whatever he likes, but the issue of non-vegetarian food is completely irrelevant here. Everyone was served vegetarian food; I was present at the dinner party along with the representatives from all the attending nations,” Athawale said.

BRICS summit politics adds another fight over China, Pahalgam and diplomacy

The menu row comes amid wider political sparring over the 18th BRICS Summit, held under India’s 2026 chairmanship on September 12-13. BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration.

BJP leaders have praised the summit’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s diplomatic role, while Congress has questioned the government’s approach towards China and its handling of border-related issues. The vegetarian dinner has now added food and dietary choices to that larger political contest.

(with inputs from ANI)

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