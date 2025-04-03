Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’

Amid speculations about the CPM leaving the Opposition alliance, INDIA Bloc, Karat dismissed such claims. She stressed that the party remains committed to a secular alliance to counter the BJP.

Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat has strongly criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it an assault on the Constitution. She accused the BJP of using the legislation as a “bulldozer against Islam bees” and stripping away constitutional rights. Addressing a press conference at the CPM Party Congress, Karat emphasized that the party would fight the bill using all possible platforms.

Karat reaffirmed that the CPM would staunchly oppose the bill and insisted that any concerns about the functioning of Waqf boards should have been addressed through consultations. She accused the BJP of targeting minority rights under the pretext of reforms, stating that the party would not back down from its ideological stance against Hindutva politics.

When questioned about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s absence during the bill’s debate and voting, Karat deflected by pointing to Priyanka Gandhi’s nonattendance. “You will have to ask Priyanka Gandhi. It is for everyone, the constituents, to see that she was not there. It is for her to answer,” she said, indirectly holding the Congress accountable for its role in the opposition strategy.

CPM to Remain in INDIA Bloc

Amid speculations about the CPM leaving the Opposition alliance, INDIA Bloc, Karat dismissed such claims. She stressed that the party remains committed to a secular alliance to counter the BJP.

“There are no ifs and buts about our fight against the BJP and RSS. A broad secular front is necessary to defeat them. Whether the INDIA platform stays the same or is rejuvenated in the future, we will be part of it,” she asserted.

Karat underscored that the CPM’s strength does not come from mere displays of power but from its deep political understanding. “Our party’s strength is not about flexing muscles; it comes from our ideological clarity. We have to implement our programme without compromising on core issues,” she added.

