Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’

Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’

Amid speculations about the CPM leaving the Opposition alliance, INDIA Bloc, Karat dismissed such claims. She stressed that the party remains committed to a secular alliance to counter the BJP.

Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’

Brinda Karat


Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat has strongly criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it an assault on the Constitution. She accused the BJP of using the legislation as a “bulldozer against Islam bees” and stripping away constitutional rights. Addressing a press conference at the CPM Party Congress, Karat emphasized that the party would fight the bill using all possible platforms.

Karat reaffirmed that the CPM would staunchly oppose the bill and insisted that any concerns about the functioning of Waqf boards should have been addressed through consultations. She accused the BJP of targeting minority rights under the pretext of reforms, stating that the party would not back down from its ideological stance against Hindutva politics.

When questioned about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s absence during the bill’s debate and voting, Karat deflected by pointing to Priyanka Gandhi’s nonattendance. “You will have to ask Priyanka Gandhi. It is for everyone, the constituents, to see that she was not there. It is for her to answer,” she said, indirectly holding the Congress accountable for its role in the opposition strategy.

CPM to Remain in INDIA Bloc

Amid speculations about the CPM leaving the Opposition alliance, INDIA Bloc, Karat dismissed such claims. She stressed that the party remains committed to a secular alliance to counter the BJP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There are no ifs and buts about our fight against the BJP and RSS. A broad secular front is necessary to defeat them. Whether the INDIA platform stays the same or is rejuvenated in the future, we will be part of it,” she asserted.

Karat underscored that the CPM’s strength does not come from mere displays of power but from its deep political understanding. “Our party’s strength is not about flexing muscles; it comes from our ideological clarity. We have to implement our programme without compromising on core issues,” she added.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’

Filed under

Brinda Karat Waqf Amendment Bill

newsx

Trump’s Tariffs On Chinese Imports Could Push iPhone Prices to $2,300, Giving Samsung An Edge
The Rajya Sabha on Friday

Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill With 128 Votes In Favor After Intense Debate
Senior CPM leader Brinda

Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’
newsx

German Investigators Busts ‘KidFlix,’ One Of The Largest Child Abuse Platforms On Darknet
The controversy surroundi

L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’
Eight people tragically l

Toxic Gas Kills 8 During Well Cleaning In Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Tariffs On Chinese Imports Could Push iPhone Prices to $2,300, Giving Samsung An Edge

Trump’s Tariffs On Chinese Imports Could Push iPhone Prices to $2,300, Giving Samsung An Edge

Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill With 128 Votes In Favor After Intense Debate

Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill With 128 Votes In Favor After Intense Debate

German Investigators Busts ‘KidFlix,’ One Of The Largest Child Abuse Platforms On Darknet

German Investigators Busts ‘KidFlix,’ One Of The Largest Child Abuse Platforms On Darknet

L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’

L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’

Toxic Gas Kills 8 During Well Cleaning In Madhya Pradesh

Toxic Gas Kills 8 During Well Cleaning In Madhya Pradesh

Entertainment

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture