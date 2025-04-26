Home
“Bring Them to Justice”: UNSC Slams And Condemns Kashmir Pahalgam Attack, Demands Global Action Against Perpetrators

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday condemned “in the strongest terms” the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people and injured several others. In a sharply-worded press statement, the UNSC declared that those responsible, including the organisers, sponsors, and financiers, must be held accountable and brought to justice. The victims included 25 Indian nationals and one citizen of Nepal, mostly tourists.

Accountability And Cooperation Stressed

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the Council stated. They called on all nations to cooperate with relevant authorities in accordance with international law and existing Security Council resolutions.

France, which holds the Council presidency for April, issued the press statement through its Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont. It was reported that the United States had floated the initial draft, which then went through negotiation among the 15 member states, including Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the Council.

Deepest Condolences, Strongest Words

The UNSC members extended condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of India and Nepal, and wished a full recovery to those injured. The Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all forms remains one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. “Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomever committed,” it said.

UN Spokesperson Issues Stern Reminder

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric echoed the Council’s condemnation at a daily briefing. “We continue to follow the situation with very deep concern,” he said. He urged both India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint” to prevent further escalation.

Responding to a question on whether Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would contact leaders of both countries, Dujarric said, “I hope to have something to share with you” after Guterres returns to New York.

Dujarric also pushed back against a remark about the threat of war being ignored, asserting, “Let me just say, I don’t agree with your comment… we are paying very close attention to the situation between India and Pakistan.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

