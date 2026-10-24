Britannia Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Misleading ‘100% Whole Wheat Bread’ Claim By Consumer Protection Authority

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Britannia Industries Ltd for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices over its “100% Whole Wheat Bread”. In an order dated October 22, 2026, the authority directed the company to stop the advertisements with immediate effect and file a compliance report within 15 days. The CCPA found that the bread contained only 62 per cent whole wheat flour.

A Bold Claim On The Front Of The Pack

The front of the packet carried the words “100% Whole Wheat Bread” in prominent letters, alongside a “0% Maida” claim. For a shopper picking up a loaf in a hurry, the message was simple: the bread is made entirely of whole wheat.

The CCPA found the reality was different. Of the product’s composition, 62 per cent was whole wheat flour. The remaining 38 per cent included water, yeast, wheat bran and other ingredients. The authority held that the claim gave the impression that the bread was made wholly of whole wheat flour, which did not match what was in the loaf.

How The Case Began

The proceedings started when the CCPA took suo motu cognisance of Britannia’s packaging and its advertisements on its website and social media. After a preliminary inquiry, it issued a notice to the company on January 13, 2025.

Britannia’s Defence

Britannia replied on January 28, 2025. It argued that the claim referred to the flour used in the product and not the finished bread. The company said the bread did contain 62 per cent whole wheat flour, that the other ingredients were needed to make bread, and that “100%” was calculated on a flour basis. It said the claim was meant to tell buyers that no refined flour, or maida, was used.

What The Regulators Found

The CCPA examined an investigation report dated September 7, 2026, from the Director General (Investigation), along with observations from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). According to the order, FSSAI observed that using “100%”, alone or with descriptors, could create a false impression of absolute purity or superiority. The investigation also found that the whole wheat flour content was below the threshold needed to use the name “Whole Wheat Bread”.

The CCPA cited Regulation 2.6 of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022. It says whole wheat flour must make up at least 75 per cent of the prescribed composition for a product to be displayed as “Whole Wheat Bread”. Britannia’s product, at 62 per cent, fell short.

The authority rejected the argument that the claim should be judged only on a flour basis. It held that the overall composition and presentation of the finished product mattered in deciding whether consumers were misled.

An Advisory And A Claim That Stayed Up

The order records that FSSAI issued an advisory on May 28, 2025, asking food businesses to stop using the term “100%” on labels, packaging and promotional material. According to the investigation findings, Britannia continued to show the claim on its website and promotional channels despite the advisory and later communications.

Why The Fine Print Did Not Help

On the back of the pack, a qualifying line read: “Made from 100% Whole Wheat Flour on Flour Basis”. The CCPA found that this disclaimer was linked to the front claim by a symbol and printed in comparatively small type. It held that this did not correct the impression created by the prominent claim.

The authority observed that an ordinary consumer might not read the full ingredient list before buying. It also looked at the line that the bread “pairs perfectly well with a healthy diet” and held that the overall packaging could create an impression of dietary suitability that was not adequately backed by the product’s composition.

The Legal Findings

The CCPA held that the representations violated Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which defines misleading advertisements, and amounted to an unfair trade practice under Section 2(47). It also referred to Section 2(9) on the consumer’s right to be informed about quality, quantity, purity, standard and price. The order cited Regulation 4(1) of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018 and the 2022 Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements.

The Directions To Britannia

Using its powers under Sections 10, 18, 20 and 21 of the Act, the CCPA directed Britannia to:

Immediately discontinue the false and misleading advertisements across print, electronic and social media.

Pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000.

Submit a compliance report within 15 days of the order.

What Is Not Yet Known

Britannia’s response to the order has not been reported. It is not clear whether the company will comply, appeal, or change its packaging. The material available does not say whether the CCPA has looked at similar claims by other brands.

The Road Ahead

The clock is now running on the 15-day compliance deadline. Britannia must either show it has withdrawn the advertisements or challenge the order. The ruling is also likely to be watched by other packaged food makers who use “100%” and similar claims on their labels, since the CCPA has made clear that a fine print qualification may not be enough to offset a bold front-of-pack message.

Also Read: Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers