British YouTuber Shocked By What Happened On An Indian Train, ‘The UK Needs To Catch Up’

Travelling to Varanasi in an AC First-Class compartment, UK Man used a food delivery app to place his order, something many Indian train travellers are familiar with.

British YouTuber George Buckley was left stunned and impressed by a unique experience while travelling on an Indian train. In a recent video that’s now going viral, Buckley showcased how he successfully ordered a sandwich mid-journey and had it delivered to his seat during a brief halt at Kanpur Central Railway Station.

Travelling to Varanasi in an AC First-Class compartment, Buckley used a food delivery app to place his order, something many Indian train travellers are familiar with. However, the concept came as a surprise to him. With the train stopping at Kanpur for just five minutes, he documented the process from order to delivery, expressing disbelief and excitement.

“I am getting food delivered on a train in India. If you don’t believe me, just hold on,” he says in the clip.

In the video, Buckley not only praises the convenience of the service but also thanks an Indian co-passenger who helped him navigate the process. Sharing the experience on social media, he wrote:

“The UK needs to take notes.”

Internet Reacts

The clip, shared on his Instagram, quickly drew attention from both Indian and international viewers. Many users took to the comments section to share their own experiences — with one person revealing they once had a pizza delivered straight to their train berth.

Another viewer joked, “That would never work in the UK. The food company would go bust with all the delays and cancellations!”

Some praised Buckley for highlighting a positive aspect of Indian infrastructure. “It’s nice to see that you’re enjoying your time in India and appreciating its culture. This kind of content is top-notch,” one commenter wrote.

