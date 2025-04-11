Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • British YouTuber Shocked By What Happened On An Indian Train, ‘The UK Needs To Catch Up’

British YouTuber Shocked By What Happened On An Indian Train, ‘The UK Needs To Catch Up’

Travelling to Varanasi in an AC First-Class compartment, UK Man used a food delivery app to place his order, something many Indian train travellers are familiar with.

British YouTuber Shocked By What Happened On An Indian Train, ‘The UK Needs To Catch Up’


British YouTuber George Buckley was left stunned and impressed by a unique experience while travelling on an Indian train. In a recent video that’s now going viral, Buckley showcased how he successfully ordered a sandwich mid-journey and had it delivered to his seat during a brief halt at Kanpur Central Railway Station.

Travelling to Varanasi in an AC First-Class compartment, Buckley used a food delivery app to place his order, something many Indian train travellers are familiar with. However, the concept came as a surprise to him. With the train stopping at Kanpur for just five minutes, he documented the process from order to delivery, expressing disbelief and excitement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by George Buckley (@georgebxckley)


“I am getting food delivered on a train in India. If you don’t believe me, just hold on,” he says in the clip.

In the video, Buckley not only praises the convenience of the service but also thanks an Indian co-passenger who helped him navigate the process. Sharing the experience on social media, he wrote:

“The UK needs to take notes.”

Internet Reacts

The clip, shared on his Instagram, quickly drew attention from both Indian and international viewers. Many users took to the comments section to share their own experiences — with one person revealing they once had a pizza delivered straight to their train berth.

Another viewer joked, “That would never work in the UK. The food company would go bust with all the delays and cancellations!”

Some praised Buckley for highlighting a positive aspect of Indian infrastructure. “It’s nice to see that you’re enjoying your time in India and appreciating its culture. This kind of content is top-notch,” one commenter wrote.

ALSO READ: Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam Fair; Netizens Outraged Over Viral Video

Filed under

Britisher food delivery Indian trains

newsx

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls...
Tahawwur Rana’s extradi

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: How ISI Officers Major Iqbal And Major Sameer Ali Orchestrated The Terror Attack
newsx

iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At...
New AI Barbie box trend t

Forget Ghibli, Barbie Meets ChatGPT In New Viral Trend: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Make...
Major General AK Siwach,

‘It Was Pakistan ISI, We Have Evidence’: Major Gen AK Siwach On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition;
newsx

Google Just Fired Hundreds From Android, Pixel And Chrome Teams
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls – Full Stats Inside

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls...

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: How ISI Officers Major Iqbal And Major Sameer Ali Orchestrated The Terror Attack

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: How ISI Officers Major Iqbal And Major Sameer Ali Orchestrated The Terror Attack

iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At Best Budget

iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At...

Forget Ghibli, Barbie Meets ChatGPT In New Viral Trend: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Make Your AI Barbie Box Avatar

Forget Ghibli, Barbie Meets ChatGPT In New Viral Trend: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Make...

‘It Was Pakistan ISI, We Have Evidence’: Major Gen AK Siwach On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition;

‘It Was Pakistan ISI, We Have Evidence’: Major Gen AK Siwach On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition;

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide