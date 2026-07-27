Broken Rib, Sprained Neck: Raunaq Rajani Alleges Mumbai Police Brutality to His Wife During Protest, Shares Video Evidence

Comedian Raunaq Rajani has accused the Mumbai Police of using excessive force during a protest at Shivaji Park. He said that his wife got a fractured rib, while he himself ended up with a neck sprain. Raunaq also shared some Instagram videos, where he claimed that police officers assaulted protesters during the July 22 demonstration. There are even footage that reportedly shows his wife being shoved and kicked by a police officer. He added that the couple has filed a complaint and are now waiting for an FIR to be registered. The incident happened after the Congress Janta Party (CJP) held a protest at Jantar Mantar for a week, over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak, which in turn led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What Did Raunaq Rajani Allege About the Jantar Mantar Protest?

In a video shared on July 26, Raunaq Rajani said that he and his wife attended a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on July 22 where police allegedly began detaining protestors. He claimed that during the chaos, his wife was pushed and kicked by police which caused her serious injuries, including a fractured rib.







“On 22nd July 2026, my wife and I were detained by the cops while they were illegally rounding up people at the Shivaji Park protest. You might have seen pictures of both of us in the cop van. They shoved us in with brute force. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain on her ribs,” the comedian revealed.

Rajani also shared several videos from the protest including one that he said shows a police officer kicking his wife. At the time of writing, Mumbai Police had not responded publicly to the allegations.

He added that they did not initially speak about their injuries because many other protesters had faced worse. However, his wife’s pain did not improve even after two days and when thet visited a doctor, they got to know that she had suffered a fractured rib.

What Does Rajani’s Video Show?

Rajani said he recreated what happened at the Shivaji Park protest by collecting videos from different sources.

According to him, the situation turned tense after he and his wife saw a “kid” being detained by the police and tried to stop it. “Both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so,” he said, while sharing a video in which people can be heard shouting, “Chhodo isko! Chhodo isko! (Leave him! Leave him!).”

He then shared another video that allegedly shows a police officer in khaki pinning him to the ground. Rajani claimed that the same officer later assaulted his wife inside a bus where protesters were being held.

The comedian also shared videos of a man in a red shirt, whom he identified as a plainclothes police officer, pushing his wife into a police van.

“This was supposed to be done by a lady cop. He is using his entire body to shove her in,” Rajani said while showing the video. He also claimed that a woman police officer tried, but failed, to stop his wife from being pushed into the van.

“As you probably heard, a lady cop even said ‘Madam ko nikalo’, but this man in red clothes came back and now see how he shoves my wife,” he said in the video.

“This nationwide protest has started only because the government has misused the police machinery and used it to beat up innocent protesters. And when we stood up for that exact cause in Mumbai, the police, instead of pulling back, tried to double down and do the same s*** on us,” he pointed out.

“We don’t pay our f*****g taxes so the police can beat us up! They are supposed to protect us!”

Rajani said that he and his wife have filed a complaint in Shivaji Park police station.

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