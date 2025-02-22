Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Broken Seats, Cheating Passengers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India For Poor Experience

‘Broken Seats, Cheating Passengers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India For Poor Experience

In a social media post, he shared his discomfort and accused the airline of deceiving passengers by charging full fare for damaged seats. Chouhan called on Air India to improve its service under Tata’s management and questioned whether the airline would take steps to prevent such issues in the future.

‘Broken Seats, Cheating Passengers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India For Poor Experience

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Out Air India for Deceiving Passengers with Damaged Seats


Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his dissatisfaction with Air India after being assigned a broken seat on his recent flight from Bhopal to New Delhi. He shared his frustration on social media, criticizing the airline for deceiving passengers with defective seating.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh recounted his experience:

“I was traveling from Bhopal to Delhi to attend several important events, including the Kisan Mela in Pusa, a meeting on Natural Farming in Kurukshetra, and discussions with Kisan Organization representatives in Chandigarh. I had booked a ticket for Air India flight AI436 and was given seat 8C. However, when I sat down, I realized the seat was broken and sunken, making it very uncomfortable.”

Chouhan continued:

“When I raised the issue with the airline staff, they admitted that the seat’s condition had already been reported to management, and it should not have been sold. In fact, several other seats were reportedly in the same poor condition.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although some fellow passengers suggested he move to a better seat, Chouhan chose to stay in his assigned seat to avoid inconveniencing others.

He also expressed disappointment with Air India’s service under Tata’s management, stating:

“I had hoped the service would improve after Tata took over, but I was wrong.”

Chouhan questioned the ethics of charging passengers full fare while providing damaged seats, calling it exploitation. He concluded by asking whether Air India would take action to prevent such issues in the future.

Filed under

Air India shivraj singh chouhan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Of India Involves 6 Ministries In Carbon Emissions Case

Supreme Court Of India Involves 6 Ministries In Carbon Emissions Case

Tesla’s Entry In India: Even with Reduced Import Duty, Why Will It Still Cost Rs 35-40 Lakh?

Tesla’s Entry In India: Even with Reduced Import Duty, Why Will It Still Cost Rs...

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While Clicking Selfie, Internet Calls It Fake

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While...

New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 Identified In China: Scientists Warn Of Zoonotic Risk

New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 Identified In China: Scientists Warn Of Zoonotic Risk

Pentagon Shakeup: In Unprecedented Purge of US Military’s Leadership, Trump Administration Fires Top General, Navy Chief

Pentagon Shakeup: In Unprecedented Purge of US Military’s Leadership, Trump Administration Fires Top General, Navy...

Entertainment

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While Clicking Selfie, Internet Calls It Fake

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While

Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Husband? Rockstar Girl, 45, Secretly Gets Married To This Rich Businessman

Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Husband? Rockstar Girl, 45, Secretly Gets Married To This Rich Businessman

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Her Burnouts: Report

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox