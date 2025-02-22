‘Broken Seats, Cheating Passengers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India For Poor Experience

In a social media post, he shared his discomfort and accused the airline of deceiving passengers by charging full fare for damaged seats. Chouhan called on Air India to improve its service under Tata’s management and questioned whether the airline would take steps to prevent such issues in the future.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his dissatisfaction with Air India after being assigned a broken seat on his recent flight from Bhopal to New Delhi. He shared his frustration on social media, criticizing the airline for deceiving passengers with defective seating.

In a post on X, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh recounted his experience:

“I was traveling from Bhopal to Delhi to attend several important events, including the Kisan Mela in Pusa, a meeting on Natural Farming in Kurukshetra, and discussions with Kisan Organization representatives in Chandigarh. I had booked a ticket for Air India flight AI436 and was given seat 8C. However, when I sat down, I realized the seat was broken and sunken, making it very uncomfortable.”

Chouhan continued:

“When I raised the issue with the airline staff, they admitted that the seat’s condition had already been reported to management, and it should not have been sold. In fact, several other seats were reportedly in the same poor condition.”

Although some fellow passengers suggested he move to a better seat, Chouhan chose to stay in his assigned seat to avoid inconveniencing others.

He also expressed disappointment with Air India’s service under Tata’s management, stating:

“I had hoped the service would improve after Tata took over, but I was wrong.”

Chouhan questioned the ethics of charging passengers full fare while providing damaged seats, calling it exploitation. He concluded by asking whether Air India would take action to prevent such issues in the future.