‘Broken Seats In Business Class’: Passenger’s Viral Post Puts Air India’s Service Standards In Spotlight

Former NITI Aayog officer Urvashi Prasad shared images of a broken business class seat on an Air India flight, prompting the airline to promise quick action.

A former NITI Aayog officer raised concerns about Air India’s service quality after facing an unpleasant experience on a recent flight. Urvashi Prasad, who previously served as a director at NITI Aayog, posted on social media about a broken business class seat during her Air India AI2996 flight from Bombay (Mumbai) to Delhi.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Prasad shared two images showing a fallen rectangular panel from the business class seat she had reserved. Expressing disappointment, she wrote, “Broken seats in business class on Air India flight AI 2996 from Bombay to Delhi… can only hope the rest of the plane is working.”

Prasad is notably the only lateral entrant to have worked with three successive vice chairpersons at the NITI Aayog, adding weight to her concerns.

Responding to her post, Air India acknowledged the issue and assured her that it would be addressed. The airline replied, “Dear Ms Prasad, we’re concerned to note this. Your feedback is important to us, and we’ll make sure it gets addressed promptly.”

This complaint adds to the series of recent criticisms Air India has faced over service-related issues. Despite actively encouraging the media to avoid damaging its image without verified evidence, passengers continue to raise concerns.

Earlier, Air India had dismissed allegations made by actor Lisa Ray, who claimed the airline was insensitive toward her ailing father. Air India labeled her accusations as “unfounded,” emphasizing that they transport millions of travelers and that “such misleading news reports belie the airline’s resolve to customer centricity and empathy.”

As Air India undergoes transformation under Tata Group ownership, complaints such as these highlight the challenges the airline faces in regaining its reputation for reliable service and customer care.

