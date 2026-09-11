Brother Murders 22-Year-Old Man In Delhi, Chases And Stabs Him 17 Times Over Suspected Affair With Sister

A 22-year-old man was stabbed 17 times and killed after an altercation with two persons near a school in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Vansh Dedha, was rushed to a private hospital after a PCR call was received at 7:54 pm, but doctors declared him dead. Some reports said police suspect the attack may have stemmed from the accused believing Dedha was having an affair with his sister.

The Delhi Police said preliminary inquiry found that Keshav Kumar, 22, and an associate allegedly chased Dedha after the altercation and repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. Police found 17 stab injuries on Dedha’s body. The two assailants then fled the spot. A murder case was registered at Mandawali police station and Kumar was arrested during the investigation. The second suspect has also been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Delhi police probe CCTV, technical surveillance after Mandawali murder

As per reports, Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the area and analysing technical surveillance to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway. The Delhi case has also brought attention to other recent attacks linked to suspected relationships.

In May 2026, a juvenile in west Delhi’s Meera Bagh was allegedly stabbed four times and dumped in a drain after attackers believed he was in a relationship with one accused’s sister. Police arrested Mandeep alias Monu, 26, and said his associate was also involved.

Delhi has seen similar attacks over alleged relationships

In July, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in southeast Delhi’s Molarband after the brother of a girl he was reportedly in a relationship with confronted him along with associates. Police said the girl’s brother and his friends opposed the relationship, and three accused were apprehended.

The Mandawali Delhi murder investigation is continuing as police work to establish exactly what led to the fatal attack and apprehend the second assailant.

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