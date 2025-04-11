BRS Leader K Kavitha Urges Telangana Govt To Honor Jyotirao Phule’s Legacy With Assembly Statue

Apart from the statue installation, the BRS leader called upon the state government to take concrete steps for the upliftment of Backward Classes.

On the occasion of Jyotirao Phule Jayanthi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha renewed her demand for the installation of a statue of the iconic social reformer inside the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Speaking at a commemorative event in Hyderabad, Kavitha emphasized that honoring Phule within the Assembly premises is a crucial step towards social justice and meaningful representation for Backward Classes (BCs).

Welcoming the Telangana government’s decision to install Phule’s statue at Tank Bund, Kavitha stated that this move alone is not enough. “Our demand to install Jyotirao Phule’s statue at the Telangana Assembly is rooted in decades of struggle for BC representation and social justice,” she said, reiterating that the demand reflects the voice of the people.

Kavitha also reminded that a similar struggle during the united Andhra Pradesh era led to the installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in the Assembly. “We’ve done this before, and we will do it again,” she asserted.

Kavitha Urges Government Action on BC Welfare

Apart from the statue installation, the BRS leader called upon the state government to take concrete steps for the upliftment of Backward Classes. She urged the Congress-led government to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to press the Centre for approval of pending BC reservation bills passed by the Telangana Assembly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Highlighting flaws in the recently conducted caste census, Kavitha raised concerns from thousands of families whose data was allegedly not properly recorded. She demanded that the caste census data be published village-wise to ensure transparency and accuracy.

State Government Pays Tribute to Phule

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud paid floral tributes to Phule at Amberpet. The Chief Minister and Deputy CM also conducted a site inspection at Tank Bund where Phule’s statue is set to be installed.

Government leaders hailed Phule as a revolutionary social reformer who championed the cause of the oppressed. His fight against caste discrimination, his advocacy for women’s education, and his opposition to child marriage were remembered as cornerstones of social reform in India.

Congress Reaffirms Commitment to Social Justice

The Congress government reiterated its commitment to Phule’s ideals, pointing to key initiatives like the state’s ongoing caste census and the passage of a bill granting 42% reservations to BCs in education, employment, and local elections. Telangana has also become the first Indian state to implement Scheduled Caste categorisation in accordance with judicial directives.

Officials also highlighted that the state has honored Savitribai Phule Jyotirao Phule’s wife and fellow reformer by celebrating her birth anniversary as Women Teachers’ Day.

ALSO READ: Who Is Veena Vijayan? Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter Is Under ED, SFIO Scanner