BRS MLC Kavitha Slams Police Brutality Against Dalits On Ambedkar Jayanti

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has strongly condemned the police brutality on Dalits in Kamareddy district during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. Reacting strongly to reports of unimaginable police brutality against Dalits in Lingampet Mandal, Kamareddy, where individuals were stripped, humiliated, and arrested for simply putting up Ambedkar Jayanti banners, MLC Kavitha issued a searing condemnation of the act. K Kavitha said that this is not just brutality, this is a hate crime. This is not Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution in action, it’s an outrageous abuse of power.

Kavitha demanded the immediate suspension of the officers involved, filing of SC/ST Atrocity cases without delay, and a public apology from the state government. MLC Kavitha emphasized that these are not isolated incidents, but signs of deeper, systemic oppression, and vowed that voices of resistance will not be silenced.

Earlier in the day, Professor Mandal and MLC Kavitha jointly paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar opposite GVK, Hyderabad. In a significant gesture of unity and shared vision, Professor Suraj Yadav Mandal, grandson of the iconic B.P. Mandal, called on MLC Kavitha at her residence and extended his support to her ongoing BC movement. The two leaders discussed pressing issues concerning Backward Classes across the nation, underlining the urgent need for equitable representation and social justice.

Later on, despite initial police attempts to block the garlanding of the 125 feet Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, resistance from BRS leaders led by MLC Kavitha ensured that homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution was paid with dignity.

