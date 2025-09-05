BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered

A Heartbreaking footage from Junagadh, Gujarat, shows students brutally assaulting a junior boy inside a private hostel. The video captures a group of hostel boys ganging up and thrashing the younger student. The victim pleads for help repeatedly, but nobody steps in to stop the attack.

The disturbing video triggered public anger, with many demanding strict action against bullying in hostels and schools. Authorities began a probe into the matter after the footage gained attention. The violent incident highlighted concerns over student safety and brought immediate pressure on the school and hostel management.

Viral Video Leads to Complaint and Police Action

Authorities in Junagadh launched an investigation at Alpha International School after a shocking hostel video went viral. The footage showed five to six students beating up a junior student inside the hostel.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on 26 July 2025, came to light one and a half months later when the video surfaced online. The victim’s parents, unaware of the assault earlier, immediately filed a police complaint after watching the footage. The fight allegedly started over a sports-related issue and later turned violent inside the hostel, with senior students physically assaulting the junior boy.

Parents Blame Hostel and School Authorities

Parents of the victim accused both the hostel and school authorities of negligence in handling the matter. They claimed that the assault was neither reported at the time nor properly addressed by the management. The victim’s family staged a protest at the hostel and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

They insisted that such violent incidents should not go unpunished. According to reports, the Alpha International School administration clarified that the attack happened inside a privately leased hostel, not within the school premises. The authorities shifted responsibility for the assault to hostel operators.

Hostel Expels Students Involved in Assault

Following the viral outrage, the management of the private hostel confirmed that the students involved in the assault had been expelled.

Officials stated that they had informed all parents about the incident and assured cooperation with the investigation. Alpha International School also emphasized that the hostel operated independently and was not managed by the school. Despite this clarification, questions about student safety continued to circulate.

Many parents in the region expressed fear about hostel supervision standards. The disturbing footage raised wider concerns about bullying in hostels attached to private schools in Gujarat.

Police and Education Department Begin Investigation

Junagadh police registered a case and started recording statements of the students involved in the assault. Since minors are part of the case, police are handling the matter under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The District Education Officer also launched an inquiry into the incident. Officials assured strict action if negligence by the school authorities was established during the probe.

The investigation aims to ensure student safety and prevent future incidents in private hostels. This assault has drawn sharp criticism from parents and child safety activists, raising strong demands for better monitoring of hostels across Gujarat.

