BSF Academy Tekanpur Holds Tiranga Rally, Honors Martyrs On Founder’s Day

In a heartfelt tribute to its founder and national heroes, the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy Tekanpur celebrated Founder’s Day with a vibrant Tiranga Rally and commemorative events on the birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Late Shri K.F. Rustamji, the visionary behind the Rustamji Institute of Technology (RJIT).

The day began with a patriotic Tiranga Rally, held in the early morning, where students and lecturers from RJIT marched proudly from the institute to Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium within the BSF Academy premises. The rally saw enthusiastic participation from all BSF Academy units and was officially flagged off by Dr. Shamsher Singh, IPS, Additional Director General and Director of the Academy.

A key highlight of the event was the presence of Shri Cyrus Rustamji, son of Late Shri K.F. Rustamji, who participated actively in the rally along with Shri R.K. Choudhary (Retired IG), Shri Arvind Saxena (IG, Gwalior Range), and other BSF officers and jawans. Units along the rally route welcomed participants with grand decorations and gate displays, adding to the patriotic fervor.

The rally also served as a solemn occasion to remember and pay tribute to BSF soldiers martyred in Operation Sindoor. Following the rally, a special program was organized at the Kautilya Auditorium, where Dr. Shamsher Singh delivered an inspiring speech encouraging students to be innovative and to draw inspiration from the life and service of K.F. Rustamji, one of India’s most respected police officers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shri Cyrus Rustamji, who was the chief guest, expressed his commitment to the institute and assured his support in all its endeavors. He was joined by Retired IG Shri R.K. Chaudhary, further honoring the legacy of the BSF founder. Later, Shri Cyrus Rustamji interacted directly with students and lecturers at the institute, engaging in meaningful conversations and discussions about its future.

On this occasion, Chief Administrator Shri A.K. Arya (DIG) and Principal Commandant Shri Manish Chandra were commended for their leadership. Shri Cyrus Rustamji expressed confidence that RJIT will continue to grow under their guidance.

The event reflected deep respect, national pride, and commitment to education and service. The combination of a grand rally, emotional tributes, and motivational speeches made the day memorable for everyone present.

ALSO READ: ‘No Blood Flowing In Modi’s Veins, But Hot Sindoor’, Says PM Narendra Modi In Bikaner