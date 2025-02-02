Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BSF Arrests 14 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian Agents, Seizes Contraband In Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts in a series of operations conducted along the Indo-Bangladesh border over the past week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
BSF Arrests 14 Bangladeshis, 2 Indian Agents, Seizes Contraband In Tripura


The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts in a series of operations conducted along the Indo-Bangladesh border over the past week. During these operations, the BSF seized a significant quantity of contraband, including narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other illicit goods, valued at ₹2.5 crore. This crackdown is part of the heightened vigilance measures implemented along Tripura’s international border.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rising Smuggling Activity and Cross-Border Crime

The BSF has been cracking down on a range of illegal activities that have been ongoing along the Indo-Bangladesh border. These include drug smuggling, human trafficking, livestock smuggling, and the illegal movement of other contraband goods. In particular, sugar smuggling has recently surged, prompting the BSF to intensify its surveillance efforts.

The heightened activity is attributed to recent clashes with sugar smugglers, including violent assaults on BSF personnel. In response, the BSF has ramped up operations, collaborating closely with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to tackle cross-border smuggling activities. Since January 26, the BSF has dismantled several trans-border smuggling networks and seized a variety of illegal goods, disrupting major illegal operations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Joint Operations and Coordination with BGB

In coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh, the BSF has conducted around 80 joint patrols and organized several border coordination meetings at various levels. These efforts have been essential in strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing operational effectiveness along the border.

Apart from operational efforts, the BSF has also focused on engaging local communities near the border. Over 40 village coordination meetings have been held to address the concerns of the local populations and strengthen the relationship between the BSF and bordering communities. These meetings aim to build trust and facilitate cooperation between the BSF and local residents.

Challenges in Border Fencing

While the BSF has been successful in its operations, certain areas along the 856-km-long international border between Tripura and Bangladesh remain unfenced due to local disputes. The lack of fencing in these areas poses ongoing challenges for border security and contributes to the complexity of controlling smuggling and other illegal activities.

Despite the challenges, the BSF remains committed to maintaining a robust defense and enforcement presence along the Tripura-Bangladesh border. With continued coordination between Indian and Bangladeshi border forces, the BSF aims to address the growing security concerns and combat the illegal activities plaguing the region.

Read More : Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

Filed under

bsf

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bihar: 5 Nepalese Killed While Returning From Mahakumbh As SUV Overturns Avoiding Stunt Biker

Bihar: 5 Nepalese Killed While Returning From Mahakumbh As SUV Overturns Avoiding Stunt Biker

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

What Led Donald Trump To Impose Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, And China?

What Led Donald Trump To Impose Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, And China?

Vasant Panchami 2025: Why This Festival Is Also Referred As Bengali Valentine’s Day?

Vasant Panchami 2025: Why This Festival Is Also Referred As Bengali Valentine’s Day?

Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

Entertainment

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox