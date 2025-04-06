BSF Chief Reaches Jammu to Review Security Near Border Ahead of HM Amit Shah’s Visit

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares for his upcoming visit to Jammu, top security arrangements are being put in place. In a significant move, Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, arrived in Jammu today to closely monitor the region's preparedness and to take stock of the security situation.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares for his upcoming visit to Jammu, top security arrangements are being put in place. In a significant move, Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, arrived in Jammu today to closely monitor the region’s preparedness and to take stock of the security situation.

BSF Chief to Visit International Border in Kathua

Daljit Singh Chaudhary is expected to conduct an on-ground inspection of the Kathua International Border within the next few hours. His visit holds major importance given the sensitive nature of the region, which shares a border with Pakistan and has seen heightened security alerts in the past weeks.

Anti-Terror Operations Continue in Kathua

Kathua has been the center of a large-scale anti-terror operation for the past 15 days, with security forces working around the clock to eliminate any potential threats. The continued action is part of an intensified counter-terrorism drive in the region following recent intelligence inputs.

During his visit, the DG BSF will hold a high-level meeting with top BSF officials to assess the current security setup. The agenda includes reviewing deployment strategies, surveillance mechanisms, and preparedness of troops ahead of the Home Minister’s visit.

Focus on Gathering Ground-Level Intelligence

Apart from holding meetings, Daljit Singh Chaudhary will also obtain direct updates on the security arrangements and ongoing operations from the ground teams. The objective is to ensure every possible angle is covered and no stone is left unturned.

This visit by the BSF chief comes at a critical time and underscores the government’s focus on tightening border security and maintaining peace in the region before the high-profile visit of Home Minister Amit Shah.

