BSF Chief Visits Jammu For Border Security Review

Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, arrived in Jammu on Thursday to assess the security situation along the International Border. This marks his second visit to the region within two months, underlining the heightened focus on border vigilance.

The DG is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting at the BSF Headquarters in Jammu, where senior officers will brief him on the current status of the anti-infiltration grid and other operational measures.

Officials confirmed that the BSF chief will evaluate both border deployment and internal security dynamics, with particular emphasis on recent infiltration attempts and the overall alertness of troops stationed in the hinterland.

The visit comes amid increased cross-border activity, prompting security agencies to tighten surveillance and coordinate closely with other forces operating in the region.

