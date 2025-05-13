Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Cremated With Full State Honours In Imphal After Martyrdom In Drone Attack

BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Cremated With Full State Honours In Imphal After Martyrdom In Drone Attack

A wave of emotion swept through Manipur on Tuesday as BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, martyred during a drone attack by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu, was laid to rest with full state honours in his hometown of Imphal. The 25-year-old soldier, who served in the 7th Battalion of the Border Security Force, […]

BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Cremated With Full State Honours In Imphal After Martyrdom In Drone Attack


A wave of emotion swept through Manipur on Tuesday as BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, martyred during a drone attack by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu, was laid to rest with full state honours in his hometown of Imphal. The 25-year-old soldier, who served in the 7th Battalion of the Border Security Force, was remembered for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice.

Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla led the state in paying tributes to the martyr at a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport. He laid a wreath in honour of the young constable and praised his courage, calling it a sacrifice that embodies the spirit of national service.

The attack in which Constable Chingakham was killed occurred amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack that took the lives of 26 civilians. The RS Pura drone strike is seen as part of the ongoing cross-border hostilities under what has been referred to as Operation Sindoor.

Among those who attended the emotional tribute were Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam, Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba, and Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra. They were joined by senior officials from the BSF, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and the state administration. Family members and hundreds of local citizens gathered to bid farewell to the fallen hero.

In a significant gesture of recognition, the Manipur government announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the constable’s family. The financial aid, sanctioned under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme, was confirmed by the Raj Bhavan’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking with reporters, the martyr’s father, Chingakham Bonbihari, expressed his pride despite the grief. “I feel proud of my son for his supreme sacrifice while fighting for the protection of the country,” he said.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh also visited the family to offer condolences and paid tribute to the soldier’s legacy. On social media, Singh posted an emotional note: “His quiet courage and deep sense of service will always be remembered with respect. The love and pride his family holds for him are deeply moving.”

Congress leader K Meghachandra hailed the martyr’s role in the nation’s security. “His martyrdom in the service of the nation during Operation Sindoor in cross-border firing along the International Boundary will be inked in the history of our fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” he said.

After the ceremonies at the airport, Constable Chingakham’s body was taken to his village for the final rites. A gun salute by BSF personnel marked the end of his last journey, as his family, comrades, and fellow citizens bid farewell to one of Manipur’s bravest sons.

