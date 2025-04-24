Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
BSF Constable Detained By Pakistani Rangers For Accidental Border Crossing

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers on Wednesday after he unintentionally stepped across the international border near Firozpur, Punjab.

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers on Wednesday after he unintentionally stepped across the international border near Firozpur, Punjab.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol as part of a standard operation to oversee Indian farmers working in the narrow stretch of land close to the Zero Line, according to The Sunday Guardian.

Crossing Over for Shade Turns Into International Incident

Constable PK Singh, a member of the BSF’s 182nd Battalion, was in full uniform and armed with his service rifle.

He was walking with farmers near Gate No. 208/1, a frequently used entry point to fields that lie between the border fence and the Zero Line.

Amid intense heat, Singh reportedly sought shelter under the shade of a tree, unintentionally moving slightly across the border.

Pakistani Rangers, who noticed the movement, detained him shortly afterward.

Protocols in Place for Accidental Crossings

Incidents like these are not new, and officials confirm there are set procedures to handle them.

“The BSF routinely returns Pakistani nationals who stray across the border after following due procedures,” a senior BSF official said.

“In this matter too, the established process is being followed, and we are hopeful that the Rangers will return our jawan soon.”

BSF officers swiftly responded to the situation, reaching the spot soon after the detention.

A flag meeting between the BSF and Pakistani Rangers is already underway to facilitate the constable’s return.

Detention Occurs Amid Fallout from Recent Pahalgam Attack

The event has unfolded against the backdrop of growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

It follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has already strained diplomatic relations.

Despite the tense climate, officials remain optimistic that the ongoing communication channels between the two border forces will ensure a peaceful resolution.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Govt Announces Suspension Of Visa Services To Pakistani Nationals

 

