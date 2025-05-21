BSF Destroys 7 Pakistan Ranger Posts in Retaliation Strike in Samba Sector | India News

In a strong and coordinated retaliation, the Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed at least seven posts of the Pakistan Rangers in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on May 10, according to official sources.

The destroyed posts include Dhandar, Tipu, Mumtaz, Showket, Lehri Kala, Chak Bura, and Bajala Gujjran — all located close to the International Border (IB) on the Pakistani side. The operation was part of a sharp response from the BSF after repeated ceasefire violations and alleged attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists to infiltrate across the border.

About 20 Casualties on the Pakistani Side

Sources said the strike resulted in nearly 20 casualties on the Pakistani side. This includes 12 terrorists who were reportedly hiding in nearby launchpads and preparing to cross into Indian territory. Five local guides assisting these militants were also killed during the BSF’s assault.

Additionally, three Pakistani Army personnel, who were believed to be supporting the Rangers’ posts from behind the scenes, were killed in the attack. Officials said these soldiers were located at or near the Ranger posts that were targeted.

A Direct Message After Repeated Provocations

BSF officials noted that the strike was a direct response to aggressive moves by Pakistan in the area, including increased firing from across the border and support for infiltration attempts.

“This was a carefully planned response. The Rangers were helping militants sneak into our side, and we had credible inputs about launchpads being used just behind their posts,” a senior BSF official said, on condition of anonymity.

The retaliatory strike was reportedly conducted with heavy weaponry, and several of the Pakistani posts were left in ruins. The destruction of launchpads and guides along with the Rangers’ infrastructure was aimed at cutting off support systems for cross-border terrorism.

No Casualties Reported on Indian Side

So far, there have been no reports of casualties on the Indian side. Security along the border in the Samba sector and nearby regions has been further tightened since the operation.

Tensions Rise Across the International Border

The incident marks one of the most significant escalations in the Samba sector in recent times. It has also raised tensions along the IB, with both sides now on high alert.

While India has not officially confirmed the scale of the Pakistani losses, the precision and intensity of the BSF’s response have sent a clear message about the cost of provocation.

Locals living near the border reported hearing loud explosions and continuous firing through the night. “We heard heavy firing from late evening till midnight. It felt like a full-blown battle,” said a resident of a nearby village.

The Indian Army and BSF are said to be closely monitoring the situation to prevent any possible retaliation from across the border.