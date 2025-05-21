Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BSF Destroys 7 Pakistan Ranger Posts in Retaliation Strike in Samba Sector | India News

BSF Destroys 7 Pakistan Ranger Posts in Retaliation Strike in Samba Sector | India News

In a strong and coordinated retaliation, the Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed at least seven posts of the Pakistan Rangers in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on May 10, according to official sources.

BSF Destroys 7 Pakistan Ranger Posts in Retaliation Strike in Samba Sector | India News

Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed at least seven posts of the Pakistan Rangers in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir


In a strong and coordinated retaliation, the Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed at least seven posts of the Pakistan Rangers in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on May 10, according to official sources.

The destroyed posts include Dhandar, Tipu, Mumtaz, Showket, Lehri Kala, Chak Bura, and Bajala Gujjran — all located close to the International Border (IB) on the Pakistani side. The operation was part of a sharp response from the BSF after repeated ceasefire violations and alleged attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists to infiltrate across the border.

About 20 Casualties on the Pakistani Side

Sources said the strike resulted in nearly 20 casualties on the Pakistani side. This includes 12 terrorists who were reportedly hiding in nearby launchpads and preparing to cross into Indian territory. Five local guides assisting these militants were also killed during the BSF’s assault.

Additionally, three Pakistani Army personnel, who were believed to be supporting the Rangers’ posts from behind the scenes, were killed in the attack. Officials said these soldiers were located at or near the Ranger posts that were targeted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Direct Message After Repeated Provocations

BSF officials noted that the strike was a direct response to aggressive moves by Pakistan in the area, including increased firing from across the border and support for infiltration attempts.

“This was a carefully planned response. The Rangers were helping militants sneak into our side, and we had credible inputs about launchpads being used just behind their posts,” a senior BSF official said, on condition of anonymity.

The retaliatory strike was reportedly conducted with heavy weaponry, and several of the Pakistani posts were left in ruins. The destruction of launchpads and guides along with the Rangers’ infrastructure was aimed at cutting off support systems for cross-border terrorism.

No Casualties Reported on Indian Side

So far, there have been no reports of casualties on the Indian side. Security along the border in the Samba sector and nearby regions has been further tightened since the operation.

Tensions Rise Across the International Border

The incident marks one of the most significant escalations in the Samba sector in recent times. It has also raised tensions along the IB, with both sides now on high alert.

While India has not officially confirmed the scale of the Pakistani losses, the precision and intensity of the BSF’s response have sent a clear message about the cost of provocation.

Locals living near the border reported hearing loud explosions and continuous firing through the night. “We heard heavy firing from late evening till midnight. It felt like a full-blown battle,” said a resident of a nearby village.

The Indian Army and BSF are said to be closely monitoring the situation to prevent any possible retaliation from across the border.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

bsf Pakistan Ranger Posts

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand