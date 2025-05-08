BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt in Samba as Pakistan Launches Drones and Missiles Across Border

Blackouts Reported in Border Areas of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat Amid High Alert; India Says Response Will Be Measured If Respected

Blackouts Reported in Border Areas of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat Amid High Alert; India Says Response Will Be Measured If Respected

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday night said it stopped a major infiltration attempt along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, even as Indian forces were responding to multiple drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.

The latest round of cross-border aggression comes amid rising military tensions following India’s recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

“Major Infiltration Bid Foiled,” Says BSF

The BSF confirmed that the infiltration attempt took place late at night near Samba, a district that shares a highly sensitive section of the border with Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K,” BSF Jammu posted on X, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, Home Ministry, and other key government handles.

The alert BSF team intercepted and neutralized the intrusion attempt before it could result in a breach. Officials say this was likely timed to take advantage of the ongoing aerial aggression, hoping to create confusion and sneak in operatives.

Pakistani Shelling Reported in Several Jammu Areas

Heavy cross-border shelling was also reported in the areas of Jammu, RS Pura, Hiranagar, Arnia, and Samba. Sources said that Pakistani forces were attempting to target military infrastructure, but the Indian armed forces successfully defended against the attacks.

So far, no casualties or major damage to Indian military facilities have been reported, though operations are still ongoing and the situation remains tense along the border.

Drone Threats from Rajasthan to Gujarat Intercepted

In a worrying development, Pakistani drones were spotted in multiple Indian states beyond Jammu and Kashmir. One drone was intercepted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, and another near Sir Creek in Gujarat—a marshy area often used for surveillance by both nations.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry confirmed that Pakistani-origin drones and missiles targeted military bases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, all key hubs of Indian defence operations in the region.

India Responds with “Measured and Non-Escalatory” Action

Despite the series of attacks, India has continued to respond with restraint. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Defence said that the threats were “swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures.”

“No casualties or material losses were reported,” the statement added, while reassuring the public that “India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also commented on the situation, stating:

“India has negated Pakistan’s escalation bid with focused, measured and non-escalatory response. Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.”

Blackouts Declared in Border States as Precaution

As a precautionary measure, authorities imposed blackouts in several regions near the India-Pakistan border. The blackout is aimed at reducing visibility and making strategic targets harder to identify during aerial attacks.

Power cuts were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in several parts of Punjab—including Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali, and Gurdaspur. Similar blackouts have been put in place in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat as well.