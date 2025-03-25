BSF Hands Pakistani Woman Back To Pakistan; How Did She Enter?

A Pakistani woman who had illegally entered India was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district last week. On Tuesday, she was safely handed over to the Pakistani Rangers on humanitarian grounds, officials confirmed.

According to an official statement, “Humra was handed over safely to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF from the border area of Anupgarh, keeping in view the humanitarian aspect.”

How Did She Enter?

Humra had crossed the Indo-Pak border on March 17 near Anupgarh in Sriganganagar, where she was apprehended by BSF personnel. She was then handed over to the local police for further questioning before authorities decided to send her back.

The decision to return her highlights the ongoing coordination between the border security forces of both nations in handling such cases with a humane approach.

More details awaited.