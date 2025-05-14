Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Handed Over to India by Pakistan Rangers at Attari Border

Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was handed back to Indian authorities today by the Pakistan Rangers,

Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was handed back to Indian authorities today by the Pakistan Rangers, NewsX has learnt. The repatriation took place at around 10:30 AM at the Joint Check Post in Attari, Amritsar, and was conducted peacefully in accordance with established cross-border protocols.

Shaw had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers since April 23. While details surrounding his detention have not been formally disclosed by either side, officials confirmed that the return was facilitated through diplomatic and military channels in the spirit of de-escalation.

