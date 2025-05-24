BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Returns Home After Release From Pakistan Custody

After spending over 20 days in the custody of Pakistan Rangers, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw finally returned to his hometown. He was held across the border since April 23 and was released on May 14, 2025.

The 30-year-old jawan arrived in Kolkata on Sunday and travelled straight to his home in Rishra, Hooghly district, where an emotional reunion with his family awaited.

#WATCH | Rishra, West Bengal: BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025 and was later released on May 14th, arrived in Kolkata yesterday He said, ” I feel good…I was worried about my parents, so I came home and met my entire… pic.twitter.com/184d3ElU7e Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

Speaking briefly to reporters, Shaw said, “I feel good… I was worried about my parents, so I came home and met my entire family.”

The circumstances of his detention have not yet been publicly detailed by either side. Officials from the BSF have confirmed that he is currently on leave and undergoing routine medical checks.

