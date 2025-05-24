Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Returns Home After Release From Pakistan Custody

After spending over 20 days in the custody of Pakistan Rangers, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw finally returned to his hometown. He was held across the border since April 23 and was released on May 14, 2025.

The 30-year-old jawan arrived in Kolkata on Sunday and travelled straight to his home in Rishra, Hooghly district, where an emotional reunion with his family awaited.

Speaking briefly to reporters, Shaw said, “I feel good… I was worried about my parents, so I came home and met my entire family.”

The circumstances of his detention have not yet been publicly detailed by either side. Officials from the BSF have confirmed that he is currently on leave and undergoing routine medical checks.

