BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw Released After 21 Days In Pakistan Custody, Gets Hero’s Welcome In Rishra

BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, captured by Pakistan Rangers, returns to West Bengal’s Rishra after 21 days in custody; receives hero’s welcome and emotional reception.

In a moment of deep relief and national pride, Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF constable from West Bengal’s Hooghly district, returned home to an emotional and festive reception after being released from 21 days of custody with Pakistan Rangers. Shaw was welcomed at his hometown Rishra on Friday, following his release on May 14.

Accidental Crossing After Pahalgam Attack

Shaw was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, reportedly after he accidentally crossed the Zero Line while assisting a group of farmers. His apprehension came just a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, which added to the anxiety surrounding his capture.

Exchange at Wagah-Attari Border

After diplomatic negotiations, Shaw was handed over to India as part of a mutual exchange of detained personnel at the Wagah-Attari border on May 14. His safe return marked a moment of diplomatic success and human relief.

Family and Town Celebrate Like Diwali

“Today is truly a Diwali for us,” said Rajni Shaw, his wife, overwhelmed with emotion. “I didn’t expect him home today. When he was captured, I was terrified. But I want him to continue his duty and serve the Nation proudly.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shaw arrived at Howrah Station, where he spoke briefly to reporters. “I’m happy to be back. I had spoken with my wife after the release, but now I finally get to see my son, wife, and parents face-to-face.”

His mother, Devanti Devi, also expressed her joy: “He had last come home during Holi. Now that he’s back, we’re cooking all his favourite dishes. There will be a feast tonight.”

Rally and Celebrations in Rishra

The local municipality organized a rally to honour Shaw’s return, with neighbours and well-wishers pouring onto the streets to celebrate his homecoming. Slogans, music, and emotional cheers filled the air as the BSF hero reunited with his loved ones.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Questions EAM Jaishankar, Says Foreign Policy Has Collapsed: Why Has India Been Hyphenated With Pakistan?