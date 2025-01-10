Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
BSF Jawans Attacked By Bangladeshi Cattle Smugglers On India-Bangladesh Border

BSF Jawans Attacked By Bangladeshi Cattle Smugglers On India-Bangladesh Border

On the night of January 9, 2025, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were attacked by cattle smugglers from Bangladesh at the Khutadah Border Outpost (BOP) in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The BSF jawans were able to thwart the smuggling attempt and recover 10 bulls, which were being smuggled into India.

The incident occurred when BSF personnel observed smugglers approaching the border fence from the Indian side, attempting to bring cattle across the border. Simultaneously, smugglers from the Bangladesh side also crossed into Indian territory.

Upon being challenged by the BSF jawans, the smugglers aggressively advanced, wielding sharp-edged spears and attempting to cut through the border fence. In response, a BSF jawan fired a blank round to warn the attackers. Taking advantage of the darkness and challenging terrain, the smugglers fled back to Bangladesh. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 8 bulls of Haryana origin and three sharp-edged spears left by the attackers.

Previous Smuggling Attempts and Attacks

This attack is part of a series of similar smuggling attempts and assaults. Previous incidents have occurred at other BOPs such as Pipli BOP in the Kolkata sector and HC Pur and Nawada BOPs in the Malda sector. In some of these incidents, BSF jawans were forced to defend themselves using stun grenades and other weapons.

Despite frequent flag meetings between Indian and Bangladeshi border forces, the BSF claims that no significant action has been taken by the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) to address these attacks. A BSF spokesperson praised the unwavering courage and vigilance of the BSF jawans, who continue to protect the border under challenging circumstances.

