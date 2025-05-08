Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
  BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder In Ferozpur Amid Post-Operation Sindoor Tensions

BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder In Ferozpur Amid Post-Operation Sindoor Tensions

BSF troops shot and killed a Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s Ferozpur sector on the night of May 7-8, just hours after India’s missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot and killed a Pakistani intruder in the Ferozpur sector on the intervening night of May 7-8.

BSF officials reported that the intruder was spotted crossing the International Border (IB) under the cover of darkness and was moving toward the border fence with intent. Despite repeated warnings, the intruder did not stop, prompting BSF personnel to open fire.

Pakistani Chemicals Recovered, Body Handed Over to Police

According to BSF sources, after the intruder was neutralized, Pakistani-manufactured farming chemicals were recovered from his possession. His body was handed over to local police authorities for further investigation.

Security forces remain on high alert in the border areas amid fears of cross-border infiltration or potential retaliatory actions from across the border.

Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Nine Terror Camps in Pakistan

The incident comes just hours after Indian armed forces carried out precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. These strikes were a retaliatory move following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Schools Shut Across Six Punjab Border Districts

As a precautionary measure amid the rising tensions, the Punjab government has closed schools in six border districts: Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. The decision was made to ensure the safety of students as the region remains tense following military activity and increased surveillance.

High Alert on Punjab Border

The Indian security establishment has issued a high alert along the entire India-Pakistan border, particularly in Punjab and Jammu regions, as more infiltration attempts are anticipated. The recent recovery of suspicious materials from intruders has heightened concerns about potential cross-border plots.

ALSO READ: Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

